Celebrate your favourite trinkets and treasures for National Old Stuff Day
- Credit: Archant Library
Dust off your photo albums. Clamber into the attic. Brave the back of the cupboard.
It's March 2 and it's time to bring out those items you still hold dear to cherish and celebrate them for National Old Stuff Day.
No, seriously.
According to the National Day Calendar website, National Old Stuff Day is a time to recognise the history in our lives and the objects that capture it - but also an opportunity to abandon old routines and try something new.
Suggestions for how to celebrate National Old Stuff Day include:
- find a new use for an old item
- upcycle a cherished object from years ago to breathe new life into it
- take a moment to reflect on the 'same old, same old' mentality and contemplate how established habits or viewpoints could do with a refresh
While it may not warrant closing the banks or taking a day off work, there is something comforting about revisiting the memories that manifest in our old belongings.
Enjoy these photos of vintage objects from our archive and have a happy National Old Stuff Day.
