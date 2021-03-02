Celebrate your favourite trinkets and treasures for National Old Stuff Day

Gallery

Published: 5:45 AM March 2, 2021

Long car journeys were made more bearable with the Ninetendo Game Boy on hand. Dated: 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Dust off your photo albums. Clamber into the attic. Brave the back of the cupboard.

It's March 2 and it's time to bring out those items you still hold dear to cherish and celebrate them for National Old Stuff Day.

Two children sit proudly on their Sunbeam tricycle and push bike. Can you remember tearing up and down your local streets in the 1960s? Dated: April 3, 1963 - Credit: Archant Library

Do you still listen to vinyl records like these about to be played at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital radio? Date: December 23, 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

According to the National Day Calendar website, National Old Stuff Day is a time to recognise the history in our lives and the objects that capture it - but also an opportunity to abandon old routines and try something new.

Susan Ellwood, retail manager of Thorpe Road AA Shop, tries the Cellsafe cellular phone. Date: 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

The "My Lover" Computer Friend showed that toys are not simply made for kids, the kids at heart can also have fun with them. Dated: 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

Suggestions for how to celebrate National Old Stuff Day include:

find a new use for an old item

upcycle a cherished object from years ago to breathe new life into it

take a moment to reflect on the 'same old, same old' mentality and contemplate how established habits or viewpoints could do with a refresh

Do you still have any of your cuddly toys from childhood like this monkey at a toy shop in Stalham? Dated: December 4, 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

While it may not warrant closing the banks or taking a day off work, there is something comforting about revisiting the memories that manifest in our old belongings.

Enjoy these photos of vintage objects from our archive and have a happy National Old Stuff Day.

An old fashioned washing machine in use. Dated: 1920s. - Credit: Archant Library

Jade, Amy and Zhang take their teddy bears to the picnic at Bowthorpe Pavillion. Dated: July 16, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Edward Murray-Harvey and his 71 year old typewriter. Dated: November 16, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

The Nintendo Super Game Boy allowed people to play their favourite Gameboy games like Donkey Kong on the television screen through a Super NES system. Dated: 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Remember when phones had dials and not screens? Dated: 1963 - Credit: Archant Library

An IBM personal computer in a Norwich office. Dated: January 13, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Remember when you had to get up from your chair to adjust the volume or change the channel? Dated: February 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Early pedal cars for auction at the Norfolk Showground. Dated: 1992. - Credit: Archant Library



