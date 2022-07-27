IN PICTURES: 11 idyllic Norfolk mills in the 1950s

Gallery

Buxton Mill is one of several picturesque mills to be seen along the River Bure in Norfolk. Date: September 20, 1957. - Credit: Archant Library

With the mercury rising to record-breaking levels this July, many of us will have looked for some respite by our beautiful rivers here in Norfolk.

And dotted across the county you will see relics of our agricultural heritage nestled along them.

Today we have gathered a collection of photos from our archive of 11 Norfolk mills along our county's waterways in the 1950s.

These historic structures use hydropower to turn water wheels or turbines that drive mechanical processes like rolling, hammering or milling.

Please enjoy these pictures - we hope you might recognise some of the mills from your local area or trips out in days gone by.

Aylsham

Exterior picture of Aylsham Water Mill beside the River Bure. Also known as Millgate Mill, the building dates from c1794 though the mill is mentioned in the Domesday Book. Date: June 9, 1954. - Credit: Archant Library

Bintry

Bintry Mill on the River Wensum in the June sunshine of 1958. - Credit: Archant Library

Buxton

Buxton Mill on the River Bure was mentioned in the Domesday Book and the present mill is thought to date from 1754. Date: December 1958. - Credit: Archant Library

Corpusty

Corpusty Mill straddles the River Bure which forms the Corpusty/Saxthorpe boundary. Date: September 16, 1953. - Credit: Archant Library

Early autumn sun illuminates Corpusty Mill on the River Bure in Norfolk. Date: September 16, 1953. - Credit: Archant Library

Fakenham

Children sitting on the bridge in front of the part derelict Goggs Mill, also known as Hempton Mill, near Fakenham. The angler on the left is Micky Quelch angler on the right is Mervyn Edge. Date: September 2, 1953. - Credit: Archant Library

Hempstead

Hempstead Mill on the River Glaven is near Holt in north Norfolk and the present building was built in 1830 by John Gurney. Date: August 1954. - Credit: Archant Library

Horstead

While only ruins remain today, here we see Horstead Mill on the River Bure near Coltishall in March 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Man fishing at Horstead mill on the River Bure near Coltishall. Date: April 29, 1953. - Credit: Archant Mill

Lenwade

The uninterrupted view of Lenwade water mill, where trees have been cleared to make a short-cut ford from the crossroads. Date: November 24, 1954. - Credit: Archant Library

Marlingford

A man in a rowboat enjoying the view of Marlingford Mill on the River Yare in south Norfolk. Date: September 1952. - Credit: Archant Library

Needham

Needham Mill on the River Waveney in south Norfolk. Date: August 29, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Tharston

A tranquil scene showing Tharston Mill on the River Tas at Low Tharston near Long Stratton. Dated: November 4, 1954. - Credit: Archant Library

