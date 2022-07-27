Gallery
IN PICTURES: 11 idyllic Norfolk mills in the 1950s
- Credit: Archant Library
With the mercury rising to record-breaking levels this July, many of us will have looked for some respite by our beautiful rivers here in Norfolk.
And dotted across the county you will see relics of our agricultural heritage nestled along them.
Today we have gathered a collection of photos from our archive of 11 Norfolk mills along our county's waterways in the 1950s.
These historic structures use hydropower to turn water wheels or turbines that drive mechanical processes like rolling, hammering or milling.
Please enjoy these pictures - we hope you might recognise some of the mills from your local area or trips out in days gone by.
Aylsham
Bintry
Buxton
Most Read
- 1 Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town
- 2 Mum tells of heartache after 'carbon copy' of son's death
- 3 Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers
- 4 Council leader tells of 'stifling' maternity heat after birth of daughter
- 5 City confirm Carrow Road expansion discussions
- 6 Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking
- 7 Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'
- 8 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
- 9 Travellers at seafront pub site handed deadline to leave
- 10 The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub
Corpusty
Fakenham
Hempstead
Horstead
Lenwade
Marlingford
Needham
Tharston
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.