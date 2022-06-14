Readers remember WWII bomber soaring over to Norfolk from Texas

Cars would stop, drivers and passengers jumping out, people ran out of their homes while others would stare into the sky and wave - at Diamond Lil.

Those of a certain age they never thought they would hear the sound of Pratt and Witney engines ever again while for others this was flying history.

Loading passengers at Norwich Airport 30 years ago. - Credit: Supplied by Pat Everson

Thousands of American airmen arrived to serve at the airbases built across Norfolk and Suffolk during the Second World War… and the mighty Liberators were a familiar sight in our skies as they set off on missions into the heart of enemy territory.

Many didn’t return and thousands lost their lives.

One of those counting the planes in and out was a young lad called Mike Bailey who went on to become a famous aviation artist – in this country and America.

Artist Mike Bailey with his painting which is now in the 2nd Air Division Memorial Library at the Forum. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

Souvenirs of Diamond Lil's memorable return flight 20 years ago. - Credit: Bill Smith

As a lad he and his pal were “adopted” by the GI’s at Horsham St Faith. “I was ten at the time. We would climb all over the Liberators. The airmen welcomed us. It changed my life forever,” said Mike whose paintings appear in many books.

Last month I told how, in 1992, Norfolk pilot David Hastings and Tom Eaton, of the Memorial Trust of the 2nd Air Division USAAF in Norwich, reached out to the community and enlisted their support and sponsorship for an extraordinary and bold venture.

They arranged for the Liberator Diamond Lil to be flown from the USA to Norwich and then take passengers on flights across the former air bases.

We at the Eastern Daily Press threw our support behind the campaign along with many other companies and individuals and so it came to be that Lil, with David one of the pilots, flew over the Arctic and arrived in Norfolk to a huge welcome.

One of them was Pat Everson of the Seething WWII Control Tower Association, who was nine at the time of the war.

Pat Everson on board Diamond Lil. - Credit: Supplied by Pat Everson

Flying history – Diamond Lil gets a wave. - Credit: Pat Everson

Thirty years ago both Pat and Mike were on the same flight when Diamond Lil was taking passengers to fly over the old bases and honour the GIs who died on the missions.

“As we flew overhead you could see the people on the ground, stopping their cars, coming out of their houses. It was wonderful,” said Mike.

And Pat added: “I had the privilege to go and stand behind the pilot as we flew over Seething airfield and they were allowed to fly much lower as it was an active airfield.

Heading over Seething. - Credit: Supplied by Pat Everson

Pat Everson on board Diamond Lil. - Credit: Supplied by Pat Everson

“The sight of the runways and WWII Control Tower with crowds watching below us was such a unique and emotional experience and never had I wanted to be in two places at once and also see a B24 in the skies over Seething once more!” said Pat.

They, and others who got in touch, wanted to thank David Hastings, the crew, and all those involved in the tremendous efforts to make the visit of Diamond Lil so special.

The wonderful Seething Control Tower Museum – a living memorial to those who served in the 448th Bomb Group. It is open to the public on the first Sunday of the month until October. - Credit: Pat Everson

Seething Control Tower Museum (just south of Norwich) is a living memorial to those who served in the 448th Bomb Group 1943-45.

It houses a whole range of displays, exhibits, photographs and so much more while the younger visitors can take part in fun activities… and learn as they play.

The wonderful Seething Control Tower Museum – a living memorial to those who served in the 448th Bomb Group. It is open to the public on the first Sunday of the month until October. - Credit: Pat Everson

The museum has a fantastic group of volunteers and are always on the lookout for anyone who would like to join them. Click on info@448bombgroup.co.uk or go to www.448bombgroup.co.uk.

Why not go and look for yourself? It is open from 10am to 4pm on the first Sunday of every month from May to October. Free entry and parking.

I can recommend the “Bomber Burgers.”



