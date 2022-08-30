I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream

Weekend weather picture. An ice cream van parked on Hemsby beach. Photo: Bill Darnell Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2004 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2004

The end of August can be bittersweet.

Summer is drawing to a close and the return to school looms just around the corner.

But it isn't all doom and gloom.

Chloe Hall, 3, and Shay Smith, 4, enjoy ice creams served by James Crocker from the Victorian styled Aldous cart now at home at the Gressenhall Rural Life museum, but was originally one of the ice creams carts on Norwich Market for the last 75 years. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Katie Cooper For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2006 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2006

Ice cream seller on Salhouse Broad, 3rd August 1996. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Many readers will have fond memories of squeezing in some last-minute holiday adventures or trips to the beach at this time of year in decades gone by.

And a sunny day trip would not be complete without stopping for ice cream along the way.

Young Roscoe Platt, of Speke Street, Norwich shares a laugh with Ronaldo (Simon Edye) with his ice cream cart, a familiar sight in London Street, Norwich. Date: April 14, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

The ice cream van belonging to John Harber in Wells. Photographer: Graham Corney Copy: Richard Parr © EDP pics 2004 Tel: 01603 772434 Contact: - Credit: Archant Library

Serving Bunshi's ice-cream in Diss, 22 June 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Whether you prefer to munch on a Magnum, slurp a Solero or keep things classic and go for a 99 with a flake - the jingle of an ice cream van or a glimpse of your favourite seaside cafe will often whisk you back to happy holidays of the past.

Please enjoy this collection of photos from our archive capturing ice cream through the decades across Norfolk.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

Punters queuing up at an ice cream van in Norfolk on a sunny day. Date: 2010. - Credit: Archant Library

Southwold seafront icecream seller Pamela Jackson. - Credit: Archant Library

The Ice Cream Parlour on Lowestoft seafront. Date: 2010. - Credit: Archant Library

Paul Parravani stands next to his fleet of ice cream vans based in Loddon. Date: 2008. - Credit: Archant Library

Ice cream seller on Salhouse Broad, 3rd August 1996. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Ice Cream. 99. 99 flake . PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP2 © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010 (01603 772434) - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC 2



