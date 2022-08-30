I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream

Published:
6:45 AM August 30, 2022
The end of August can be bittersweet.
Summer is drawing to a close and the return to school looms just around the corner.
But it isn't all doom and gloom.
Chloe Hall, 3, and Shay Smith, 4, enjoy ice creams served by James Crocker from the Victorian styled Aldous cart now at home at the Gressenhall Rural Life museum, but was originally one of the ice creams carts on Norwich Market for the last 75 years.
Ice cream seller on Salhouse Broad, 3rd August 1996. Photo: Archant Library
Many readers will have fond memories of squeezing in some last-minute holiday adventures or trips to the beach at this time of year in decades gone by.
And a sunny day trip would not be complete without stopping for ice cream along the way.
Young Roscoe Platt, of Speke Street, Norwich shares a laugh with Ronaldo (Simon Edye) with his ice cream cart, a familiar sight in London Street, Norwich. Date: April 14, 1988.
The ice cream van belonging to John Harber in Wells.
Serving Bunshi's ice-cream in Diss, 22 June 1989.
Whether you prefer to munch on a Magnum, slurp a Solero or keep things classic and go for a 99 with a flake - the jingle of an ice cream van or a glimpse of your favourite seaside cafe will often whisk you back to happy holidays of the past.
Please enjoy this collection of photos from our archive capturing ice cream through the decades across Norfolk.
Punters queuing up at an ice cream van in Norfolk on a sunny day. Date: 2010.
Southwold seafront icecream seller Pamela Jackson.
The Ice Cream Parlour on Lowestoft seafront. Date: 2010.
Paul Parravani stands next to his fleet of ice cream vans based in Loddon. Date: 2008.
Ice Cream. 99. 99 flake .
