November in Norfolk history: Fires, floods and animals in hot air balloons

As we start another month in a troubled and tough world for so many people in many different ways let’s take a look back at Norfolk events during November in times gone by.

And of course it was, and is, important that tragic events and happenings causing death and destruction were reported in detail. Often as a mark of respect to those involved.

Our seas were the highways of the day and so many people lost their lives off our coast.

It was in November 1901 when a terrible disaster resulted in the phrase “Caister Lifeboatmen never turn back” being used.

The wreckage of Caister lifeboat Beauchamp was finally broken up in 1966. She capsized on a rescue launch in 1901, with the death of nine of her crew. - Credit: Archant

This came from James Haylett, who had lost two sons and a grandson, in the terrible disaster during a violent storm that claimed the lives of no less than nine men when their boat Beauchamp capsized when trying to reach a vessel by the Barber Sands.

After being launched into heavy seas the lifeboat turned over and was found on the beach. Only three of the twelve crew survived.

Caister Lifeboat Beauchamp and her crew. Norwich Mercury clipping published on November 23, 1901. - Credit: Archant Library

Veteran lifeboatman James Haylett, aged 78, and his grandson Frederick were distraught when they heard the cries of the men and ran to the beach. They saved Charles Knights, John Hubbard and Walter Haylett, but the rest of the crew perished.

At the inquest, James made a statement that has resulted in the now famous saying: CAISTER MEN NEVER TURN BACK.

The nine men who died were: Aaron Walter Haylett, James Haylett, William Brown, Charles Brown, William Wilson, John Smith, George King, Charles George and Harry Knights. Harry, aged 19, was on his first call-out.

Caister Lifeboat Disaster Memorial in Caister cemetery. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Archant Library

More than 20,000 people attended the funerals and large amounts of money were raised to help the families in their darkest hour. In 2020 the magnificent memorial to the lifeboatmen was added to the list of buildings of historic interest.

Lives were being saved on the seas in November 1810 thanks to a certain George Manby, born in Norfolk during 1765.

Line engraving by Mrs D. Turner after S. de Koster, 1810 of Captain George William Manby. Picture: Wellcome Collection/Mrs D. Turner - Credit: Wellcome Collection/Mrs D. Turner

This gloriously eccentric and brilliant gentleman became the Master of the Yarmouth Barracks and invented Manby’s Mortar which enabled a line to be fired from a gun on a ship to save another vessel in trouble. Thanks to him we had a Breeches Buoy.

An illustration of Captain Manby’s Mortar from 1843. - Credit: Source: Wikimedia Commons

During the gales in November it saved 18 lives off the Norfolk coast and was estimated at saving more than 1,000 during its time.

And it was on this day in 1891 that there was a major fire that ripped through parts of Sandringham House – the home of the Prince of Wales. Men were reported to be riding along the roads on horseback shouting “Sandringham House is on fire.”

Sandringham House from the rare 1865 book of Norfolk photographs being offered by David Clarke at the St Andrews Hall book fair in 2009. - Credit: Archant Library

King’s Lynn fire brigade rushed to the scene. The blaze was put out after about three hours but the top of the house had been badly damaged and the roof had collapsed. The cost of the damage at between £10,000 and £15,000 – a huge amount in those days.

Roads turned into rivers across Norwich in November 1878. More than 300 people had to leave their homes and four people died including Thomas Arnup who had been delivering coal on his horse and cart. The horse also drowned.

Norwich Floods: view from Carrow bridge, looking up stream on November 18, 1878. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich floods: view of Thorpe Valley from Carrow Works. November 18, 1878 - Credit: Archant

And finally…

It was reported that: “On November 24 1783, in consequence of an advertisement in the Norwich papers, a vast concourse of curious and idle persons, said to amount to more than 6,000, assembled on Mousehold Heath to see an air balloon ascend, with a cat, a dog and a pigeon in its carl.

“The balloon however was not visible, and the multitude, as in the story of a King of France and his 40,000 men, ‘Went up the hill, and then came down again.’”