News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

From Dereham to Cromer: High streets in Norfolk through the decades

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:44 AM March 10, 2022
Glen Clarke at Nobby's in Wellington Street in Dereham in 1977, from our archives.

Glen Clarke at Nobby's in Wellington Street in Dereham in 1977, from our archives. - Credit: Archant

High streets in towns and villages across Norfolk have always been the heartbeat of local communities. 

Our high streets may have changed over the years but they remain thriving with local businesses such as cafes, barbers and restaurants.

Here is a look back through the archives at high streets across Norfolk. 

Dereham shopping. Picture: Archant Library

Dereham shoppers visiting the high street at an unknown date - Credit: Archant Library

Dereham High Street. Photo: Archant Library

W.F.Chambers and Sons was run by the family from 1950 to 1993 and after a period of closure the space was later reopened as a restaurant. - Credit: Archant

Looking along Fakenham high street on April 1, 1965.

Looking along Fakenham high street on April 1, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Watton High Street, October 1992. Picture: Archant Library

The Watton clock tower, pictured here in 1992, was built in 1679 and has had many uses over the years, including as a local prison and a rubbish store - Credit: Archant Library

L0204 Wymondham street 26 may 1967 Archant pic

A Wymondham street in May 26, 1967 - Credit: Archant

If you were a lad or a lass growing up in Diss during the 1960s then Woollies was THE place to hang

Do you remember the International Stores in Diss? - Credit: Archant

The high street and Market Hill in Diss in November 1971.

The high street and Market Hill in Diss in November 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer's Church Street in 1957, with the K Hardware store visible on the left.

Cromer's Church Street in 1957, with the K Hardware store visible on the left. - Credit: Archant Library

Church Street in 1979. Picture: Archant Library

Church Street in Cromer in 1979, looking towards Cromer Church - Credit: Archant Library

North Walsham market, 1993. Picture: Archant Library

North Walsham market, 1993. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

A shopping street in North Walsham. 11th October 1962. Picture: Archant Library

A shopping street in North Walsham. 11th October 1962. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Holt street, including the newsagent and hair stylist shops. December 1974. Picture: Archant Library

Holt street, including the newsagent and hair stylist shops. December 1974. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Food and Drink

Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Swaffham

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Rob Adams at the opening of the nuclear bunker Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

War bunker on sale for £25,000 gets nearly 200 enquiries in three days

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Andy Carter metal detecting

'Miracle' gold coin find could change Norfolk metal detectorist's life

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon