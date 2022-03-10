From Dereham to Cromer: High streets in Norfolk through the decades

Gallery

Glen Clarke at Nobby's in Wellington Street in Dereham in 1977, from our archives. - Credit: Archant

High streets in towns and villages across Norfolk have always been the heartbeat of local communities.

Our high streets may have changed over the years but they remain thriving with local businesses such as cafes, barbers and restaurants.

Here is a look back through the archives at high streets across Norfolk.

Dereham shoppers visiting the high street at an unknown date - Credit: Archant Library

W.F.Chambers and Sons was run by the family from 1950 to 1993 and after a period of closure the space was later reopened as a restaurant. - Credit: Archant

Looking along Fakenham high street on April 1, 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

The Watton clock tower, pictured here in 1992, was built in 1679 and has had many uses over the years, including as a local prison and a rubbish store - Credit: Archant Library

A Wymondham street in May 26, 1967 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember the International Stores in Diss? - Credit: Archant

The high street and Market Hill in Diss in November 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

Cromer's Church Street in 1957, with the K Hardware store visible on the left. - Credit: Archant Library

Church Street in Cromer in 1979, looking towards Cromer Church - Credit: Archant Library

North Walsham market, 1993. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

A shopping street in North Walsham. 11th October 1962. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Holt street, including the newsagent and hair stylist shops. December 1974. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

