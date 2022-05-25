IN PICTURES: Norfolk's firefighters in the 1950s

Gallery

Five members of Wroxham Fire Brigade are pictured with a Dennis Water Tender. The senior officer in the white helmet and his colleagues are posing for photos at Thorpe Recreation Ground on June 19, 1954. - Credit: Archant Library

Deafening sirens. A streak of red and yellow tearing past topped by blue flashing lights.

Perhaps we pause on our walk or have to pull our cars over safely to let the fire engine pass, hoping that all might be well at the incident for the people and local firefighters involved.

Men in Uniform: fire officers in October 1952. - Credit: Archant Library

Fire water tender for Thetford forest fires. Date: July 16, 1956. - Credit: Archant Library

Now based in Wymondham, we know them as the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service in 2022.

And today we have delved into our archives to gather photos that capture this branch of the emergency response services for Norfolk in the 1950s.

Mr R Richardson of the Fakenham fire brigade with their fire engine. Date: August 1952. - Credit: Archant Library

Bethel Street fire station in Norwich where a crew demonstrate an extending ladder. Date: 1950s. - Credit: Archant Library

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a fish smoke house at Great Yarmouth in March 1957. - Credit: Archant Library

The equipment and uniforms might look a little different from 70 years ago, but the aim to protect the people of our county has not changed.

We hope you enjoy these old photos from the EDP archive.

Fire ravaged Old Buckenham Hall at Old Buckenham on December 5, 1952. - Credit: Archant Library

Dereham fire station in the 1950s. - Credit: Archant Library

A fire engine on South Quay, Great Yarmouth next to the Town Hall in March 1952. - Credit: Archant Library

Fire engines at Diss fire station on March 8, 1958. - Credit: Archant Library