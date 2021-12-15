Norfolk in the 1960s: Memories of the Big Freeze of 1962-3
It's that time of year when carol crooners conjure magical images of a white Christmas.
But during the Big Freeze of 1962-3, that dream became a nightmare when Norfolk found itself in an Arctic grip for more than sixty days - then the coldest winter since 1740.
And today we are revisiting that infamous winter with a gallery of old photos from the Eastern Daily Press archive.
Picture the scene.
It was December 1962. Christmas festivities were winding down. The prospect of a new year loomed.
And on Boxing Day the flurry of flakes falling since November started to fall more and more persistently.
Rather than life returning to normal temperatures plummeted, pipes froze and snowdrifts blocked roads.
A low-pressure system gathered strength unleashing blizzards across East Anglia.
Stranded ships were stuck in the frozen sea and 60mph winds tore across the region.
A fleet of diggers and ploughs across Norfolk fought a losing battle to keep roads open. Farmers could not harvest winter crops.
Eventually the ferocious winds calmed but temperatures then dropped even further and conditions did not improve until March.
Perhaps you were a youngster at the time and remember the Big Freeze of 1962-3. You might have heard tales about it from family members.
Please enjoy these photos from our archive which capture that bitterly cold winter.