Four museums benefit from £750,000 repair boost

Museums in Norfolk and Waveney urgently needing repairs have been handed a boost of more than £750,000 to protect them and their collections.

Norwich's Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, True's Yard in King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth's Row Houses and Lowestoft Museum will all benefit from the cash, part of a £48m government pot.

The museums are all in need of urgent repairs.

English Heritage has been awarded £144,000 for work at the 17th century Row Houses in Great Yarmouth.

English Heritage has been awarded more than £140,000 to repair Great Yarmouth's Row Houses. - Credit: English Heritage

The properties are rare remnants of the town’s original distinctive ‘rows’ - a network of narrow alleyways.

The cash will help repair water damage and structural defects, so the houses can be reopened to the public.

The money comes from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's Museum Estate and Development Fund.

The grant to the Row Houses is expected to be used for one of the two at the site.

Rob Woodside, English Heritage’s estates director, said: "This Row House is a rare 17-century survivor of a distinctive type of building, once common in Great Yarmouth.

"It houses a fascinating collection of objects and fittings rescued from now long-lost rows, all of which gave a real insight into the town’s social history and its international trade links.

“The house is an accredited museum, and we are extremely grateful for this significant grant.

"It will go towards urgent repairs and help to ensure that this time capsule can re-open to the public and play a role in the life of the town."

Lowestoft Museum. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Almost £250,000 will go to Lowestoft Museum, a free volunteer-led museum inside Grade II listed Broad House.

That will enable urgent repairs and secure the future of the building and its collections.

Norwich's Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, at the University of East Anglia, has been awarded £325,000 to make repairs to the fabric of the building and protect artworks from light damage.

The main gallery floor in the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme/reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation

And just over £50,000 will go towards essential work at True’s Yard, the independent community museum in King’s Lynn, which tells the story of the fishing community of the North End.

Lord Parkinson. - Credit: Roger Harris Photography

Arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: "Improving access to local libraries and museums is a central part of our plans to level up access to the arts and culture across the country and I can’t wait to see the difference these awards make.”