Exactly 250 years ago the first patients were admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, where early rules included no dying, no infectious diseases and no pay for surgeons.

In November 1772, staff at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital welcomed their first seven in-patients. The purpose-built infirmary was already more than a third full, with a grand total of 20 beds.

Today the replacement Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has more than 1,200 beds.

Over the past two-and-a-half centuries, spanning treatments with leeches and herbs to robotic surgery and cancer immunotherapy, the hospital has acquired a fascinating archive, including the world’s largest collection of bladder stones and the skull of the man who coined the words coma, computer, electricity, hallucination and medical.

Full disclosure, the skull is a replica – but it was once the real, stolen, skull of the great Norwich scientist Thomas Browne until the hospital returned the original for reburial exactly a century ago.*

The hospital archives also include some fairly draconian, but interestingly pragmatic, rules from 1782 including:

No admission for anyone dying.

No admission for anyone suffering from anything infectious.

No admission for anyone suffering from anything incurable.

No admission for anyone heavily pregnant.

No admission for anyone with epilepsy.

No admission for anyone with venereal disease.

No surgeon, physician, treasurer or auditor will be paid.

No swearing.

No playing cards or dice.

Patients must help with the laundry if well enough.

Nurses must behave with tenderness to patients and respect to strangers.

At least two hospital governors must visit daily, carrying white wands to identify themselves, to check patients are being properly cared for, the food is good, and prayers have been read.

All discharged patients must give thanks for their recovery in public at their place of worship.

The old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on St Stephens Road - Credit: Archant

In the early days of the hospital Norfolk had an unusually high incidence of bladder stones, and removing them from children and adults was one of the most frequently performed operations. For almost 150 years each stone was carefully weighed, recorded and stored and the hospital still has around 1,500 in display cabinets – the biggest bladder stone collection in the world.

The names and ages of each patient, and date of each operation is recorded in a book which NNUH librarian Kim Barker-Ottley said is fascinating in itself. It was damaged by the water used to extinguish the fires started by Second World War bombing raids. “It’s a piece of history, which has its own history,” she said.

Water damage from the Second World War on the bladder stone log book - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Exhibits in the world's largest collection of bladder stones, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Archant

Librarian Kim Barker-Ottley with the replica skull of Sir Thomas Browne - Credit: Sonya Duncan

No one knows exactly why Norfolk people stopped getting bladder stones early in the 20th century, but it was probably to do with a change of diet.

The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital was set up by acclaimed doctor and surgeon Benjamin Gooch, of Shotesham, south of Norwich, and landowner William Fellowes, of Shotesham Park. The pair had already worked together to open England’s first cottage hospital in the village – creating Shotesham Infirmary with 12 beds, houses for a doctor and a nurse, a mortuary and a separate mental health unit, for poor people living locally.

A bishop of Norwich asked Benjamin Gooch to visit hospitals in London with a view to creating a hospital in Norwich.

The foundation stone for the first Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, in St Stephen’s Road, was laid in March 1771. It was originally funded by wealthy subscribers, who were then able to recommend people, perhaps their tenants and staff, for treatment.

Extra funds came from the Norfolk and Norwich Festival – launched in 1772 to raise money for the new hospital, and celebrating its own 250th anniversary this year.

The hospital opened with staff including doctors, an apothecary and a matron – but no specialist anaesthetist until 1911. The first three outpatients were seen in July 1772, with inpatients admitted in November.

Members of the honorary staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital being presented to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1957 - Credit: Archive

The Queen arrives at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital to be greeted by flag-waving crowds in 2004. - Credit: EDP / Archant © 2004

The original hospital was replaced on the same site just over a century later and it became part of the new National Health Service in 1948.

The Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital opened on Pottergate, Norwich, in 1854, later becoming part of the main hospital. And in 1951 Norwich consultant surgeon Kenneth McKee carried out pioneering hip replacement operations. Hip and knee replacements are now some of the most frequently performed operations at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which moved to Colney Lane on the edge of Norwich in 2001. The new hospital was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in February 2004.

*Thomas Browne died in 1682 and was buried inside St Peter Mancroft church in Norwich. His skull was removed when his coffin was accidentally reopened by workmen in 1840. It was sold to a hospital doctor and eventually reburied at St Peter Mancroft in 1922 – where it is recorded in the burial register as aged 317 years.