Looking back on the group that supports women across the country
- Credit: Courtesy of Rex and Mary Sexton
Let’s go to Attleborough… in 1915.
Just look at the ladies, members of the Mothers’ Union, and the children all dressed up for a grand photograph with the vicar.
It was discovered in a family collection by Rex and Mary Sexton who thought our readers may recognise someone from their family history.
We should remember that behind the smiles would be many worries and much sadness.
For, at the time, many of their husbands, brothers, fathers and friends would be away. Fighting for our freedom in the Great War.
And some may not be coming home.
Being a member of the Mothers’ Union would give them a hand of friendship during the dark days of war.
Most Read
- 1 Historic pub closes doors temporarily after tenant moves out
- 2 Ear wax removal to end in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries
- 3 Another cliff fall along north Norfolk coast after wet weather
- 4 Thousands of speeding drivers have their cases dropped
- 5 Teenager jailed for six years over Norwich triple stabbing
- 6 Norfolk pub undergoes major revamp with Sunday roasts at the heart
- 7 Tributes paid to musician who died in UEA Sportspark pool incident
- 8 Drivers face delays on A47 due to emergency roadworks
- 9 Neighbours react with sadness after sudden death of woman in 70s
- 10 Family behind much-loved Broads pub take on second premises
The Mothers’ Union was founded by Mary Sumner in 1876 and incorporated by Royal Charter in 1926 after this picture was taken.
It was, and still is, an organisation that has played a leading role in so many lives.
The objects:
- To uphold the Sanctity of marriage.
- To awaken in all Mothers a sense of their great responsibility in the training of their boys and girls – the Fathers and Mothers of the Future.
- To organise in every place a band of Mothers who will unite in prayer and seek by their own example to lead their families in purity and holiness of life.
If you recognise anyone on the photograph or have any more photographs of Mothers’ Union events drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.