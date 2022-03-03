Looking back on the group that supports women across the country

Members of the Mothers’ Union at Attlebourgh in 1915. Picture: Courtesy of Rex and Mary Sexton - Credit: Courtesy of Rex and Mary Sexton

Let’s go to Attleborough… in 1915.

Just look at the ladies, members of the Mothers’ Union, and the children all dressed up for a grand photograph with the vicar.

It was discovered in a family collection by Rex and Mary Sexton who thought our readers may recognise someone from their family history.

Hempstead, Lessingham and Eccles Mothers' Union celebrations. Date: June/July 1975 - Credit: Archant Library

We should remember that behind the smiles would be many worries and much sadness.

For, at the time, many of their husbands, brothers, fathers and friends would be away. Fighting for our freedom in the Great War.

And some may not be coming home.

A Mothers’ Union members card issued in 1955 by Bishop Belcher to Dorothy James of Diss. - Credit: Supplied

Being a member of the Mothers’ Union would give them a hand of friendship during the dark days of war.

The Mothers’ Union was founded by Mary Sumner in 1876 and incorporated by Royal Charter in 1926 after this picture was taken.

It was, and still is, an organisation that has played a leading role in so many lives.

The Managing on the Margins conference hosted by the Norfolk Federation of Women's Institutes with 4women, and Mother's Union. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Archant 2013

The Managing on the Margins conference hosted by the Norfolk Federation of Women's Institutes with 4women, and Mother's Union. Mary Dorrell, county environmental officer for the NFWI, speaks. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Archant 2013

The objects:

To uphold the Sanctity of marriage. To awaken in all Mothers a sense of their great responsibility in the training of their boys and girls – the Fathers and Mothers of the Future. To organise in every place a band of Mothers who will unite in prayer and seek by their own example to lead their families in purity and holiness of life.

Left to right: Southwold Town Crier John Barber, Rev Jane Wilson, Mayor Peter Austin and Joyce Starling (Diocesan president) with the time capsule on Southwold Pier marking the celebrations of the 125th anniversary of the Mothers Union. - Credit: Archant Library

If you recognise anyone on the photograph or have any more photographs of Mothers’ Union events drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.



