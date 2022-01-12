Gallery
10 years on: The dramatic demolition of Campbell's Soup tower in pictures
- Credit: Archant Library
After dominating the King's Lynn skyline for more than half a century, the Campbell's Soup tower tumbled and reduced to rubble in mere seconds.
At 8am on January 15, 2012 an estimated 3,000 people surrounded the landmark to watch a controlled explosion to demolish the iconic red and white tower.
It once housed a pressure cooker that made Campbell’s condensed soup, which you might know from Andy Warhol’s legendary artwork Campbell's Soup Cans in the 1960s.
Opened in 1959, the Campbell's soup factory in King's Lynn was the first UK base for the American company, employing hundreds of local workers until 2007 when it closed.
In 2010, Liz James, a member of King’s Lynn Civic Society, applied to have the tower listed.
English Heritage rejected the bid and stated the structure had no “special architectural or historic interest."
Fast forward to the demolition in 2012 and after winning a competition to push the detonator, Sarah Griffiths closed a chapter in King's Lynn's food manufacturing history - but also found closure for herself and her family.
Her father Mick Locke was fatally scalded by a blast of steam at the factory in 1995.
“It was an emotional release, especially the thud on the ground which was like a finale," she said.
The site, off Hardwick Road, is now home to Tesco Extra and Dobbies Garden Centre.
The site, off Hardwick Road, is now home to Tesco Extra and Dobbies Garden Centre.