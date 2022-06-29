Take a trip to this beloved seaside town in the 1970s

Gallery

As the international travel industry struggles with cancelled flights and staff shortages, more and more of us are looking closer to home for staycations and UK holidays this summer.

And today we are taking a trip down memory lane to Southwold in the 1970s, a longstanding favourite destination for locals and visitors alike.

Southwold town architecture including the lighthouse. Dated 18 October 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Many readers will have happy memories of hours spent in the sun at its award-winning beach or gazing up at the lighthouse.

Perhaps you recall strolls along the clifftops crowned with cannons or walks along the promenade, pondering the stories behind the beach hut names.

If you were lucky you avoided any nasty nips during your trip down to Walberswick Ferry and the crabbing spots beyond.

Look what we've caught! Boys crabbing at Southwold on a hot day in July 1970. Are you one of the youngsters? - Credit: Archant Library

Blackshore at Southwold, in the background is the Harbour Inn public house. Dated 23 September 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Craft berthed at landing stages along Blackshore at Southwold. Dated 27 September 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

And of course, if you close your eyes, you can practically smell the aroma of hops wafting over the town from the Adnams brewery when the wind was in the right direction.

Please enjoy these old photos of Southwold in the 1970s from our archives.

Opening of Southwold Trinity Fair. Date: June 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Getting ready for the start of Southwold Raft Race August 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

Soccer skills at the Southwold fete in June 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

Southwold Ladies Circle cleaning up the beach in April 1973. Do you remember this? - Credit: Archant Library

Can you name any of these characters in the Sailors Reading Room at Southwold in 1971? The room was built in 1864 in memory of Captain Charles Rayley, a navy officer at the time of Trafalgar, as a refuge for fishermen and sailors. - Credit: Archant Library

The race for Southwold borough councillors at the annual Southwold Model Yacht Regatta. From left, Mr H Townsend, the town clerk, Mr W R Brown, pond attendant, the Mayoress of Southwold, Mrs Cockerill, the Mayor Mr George W Cockerill, Mr Robert J Pizzey, former Mayor, and Ald Barret Jenkins. The race was won by the Mayor. Date August 26, 1972. - Credit: Archant

A sandcastle competition at Southwold beach in June 1973 - Credit: Archant Library

The Sailors Reading Room in Southwold in 1971 - Credit: Archant Library

Southwold shopping area, shops include W.A. Davies, the International Store, also in the photograph is the Swan Hotel. Dated 19 August 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

A street scene of Southwold shops in 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

The High Street at Southwold on 18 October 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Southwold including the Swan Hotel. Dated 13 December 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Southwold High Street, including shops, Southwold Angling Centre and The China Shop. Dated 13 December 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Children taking their cycle proficiency tests in Southwold in 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Scattering Poppy on Cliffs at Southwold. Date: November 1976. - Credit: Archant Library



