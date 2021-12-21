Memories of the Royal Family's Christmas visits to Sandringham

The Queen and her family leave Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church in 2017 - Credit: Paul John Bayfield

The Queen announced on Monday that she will not be spending Christmas in Sandringham this year and will instead stay in Windsor, breaking her traditional trip to the Norfolk estate.

This is the second year that the Queen has cancelled her Christmas trip. The move was described as a "personal decision made after careful consideration."

Many people will have memories of visiting the St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day to greet the Royal Family as they visit for the festive service.

Sandringham Church pictured in 2003 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

They began spending their Christmas break in Norfolk in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being re-wired and the tradition was set to continue this year — until coronavirus intervened.

Christmas Day was often the only day in the year that the whole of the royal family could be seen together. For three decades this unique event would be broadcast to millions around the world.

While the arrival of the Royal Family at King's Lynn station for their annual Christmas and New Year break at Sandringham also provided a tailor-made chance for the public to see them at close range.

Here is a selection of photos from the EDP archives taken during past visits.

The Queen during her first broadcast of the Christmas Day speech in 1957 - Credit: PA

The Queen holds the hand of a young Prince Edward, clearly fascinated by the train as they arrive at King's Lynn train station in 1966 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

The Queen talking to the Canon JGWM Murphy and Bishop Dudley-Smith in 1985 at Sandringham Church - Credit: Archant

The Queen, Princess Diana and a young Prince William at Sandringham church in 1988 - the first Christmas the Royal Famil had spent in Norfolk in modern times - Credit: Archant

Princess Diana greeting the crowds on Christmas Day in 1990 - Credit: Archant

The Queen and members of the Royal Family prepare to brave the elements after the Christmas morning service at Sandringham, December 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Princess Diana in 1993 holding a bunch of flowers alongside a young Prince Harry as crowds cheer behind - Credit: Archant

From left, the Princess Royal, the Countess of Wessex, Peter Phillips, Zara Phillips, Prince Harry , Prince William and the Prince of Wales after the royal family attended a Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk Monday December 25 2000. - Credit: PA

Britain's Prince William walks behind Prince Harry (L) and Prince Charles (R) as they arrive for the Christmas morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk December 25, 2000. Up to 20 members of Britain's Royal Family gathered at the tiny church on the Sandringham Estate for a tradition celebration of Christmas. - Credit: PA

The Queen and other members of the Royal family at Sandringham Church for the Christmas service 2005. Receiving flowers and gifts after the service - Credit: Archant

The Princess Royal after the royal family attended a Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk Monday December 25 2000. - Credit: PA

The Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2009 - Credit: Matthew Usher

Prince Phillip at Sandringham Church in 2013 - Credit: Matthew Usher

A police officer has his arms full of flowers when the Royal Family attended the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church - Credit: Matthew Usher

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge walk hand-in-hand towards Sandringham Church on Christmas Day in 2013 - Credit: Matthew Usher

Prince William and Prince Harry leaving Sandringham Church in 2013 alongside other members of the Royal Family - Credit: Matthew Usher

The Duchess of Cambridge greeting the crowds outside Sandringham Church in 2013 - Credit: Matthew Usher

The Queen walking along King's Lynn Station's as she leaves Norfolk to head home to London after spreading the Christmas period in Sandringham in 2015 - Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the Christmas Day service in 2017 - Credit: Paul John Bayfield



