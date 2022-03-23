IN PICTURES: Remembering the Queen Mother's trips to Norfolk

Gallery

The Queen Mother visits the Sandringham Flower Show in Norfolk. Dated: July 28, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

After the bombing of Buckingham Palace in 1940 during the Second World War, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother famously uttered: "I am glad we have been bombed. Now we can look the East End in the eye."

The nation's beloved 'Queen Mum' might have been queen for fewer than 15 years but her popularity spanned many decades, unshaken by the highs and lows of royal life.

Queen Mother at Sandringham Flower Show looking around the rabbits in the small animals tent. Dated: July 28, 1960 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen Mother died 20 years ago on March 30, 2002 at the age of 101, so today we are celebrating her memory by looking back at some of her many trips to visit Norfolk.

The Queen Mother during her visit to the opening of the new Norwich Central Library that later burned down in 1994. Dated: January 19, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Please enjoy these old photos from the Eastern Daily Press archives and let us know if you remember seeing or meeting the Queen Mother in years gone by.

The Queen and Queen Mother join WI members at West Newton Village Hall in Norfolk. Dated: January 23, 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen Mother at the ABC Cinema, Norwich for a royal screening of the award-winning film The Go-Between. Dated 29 October 1971 - Credit: Archant Library

During her trip to officially open the then-new Norwich Central Library, the Queen Mother walks by the gathered crowd eager to see her. Date: January 21, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Queen and Queen Mother Sandringham WI on January 17, 1968. - Credit: Archant Library

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, pictured on their arroval at Sandringham Flower Show. Date: 27 July 1988 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen Mother opens a garden in Dereham, the project started in 1980 to commemorate her 80th birthday and opened three years later. Pictured with Mr Ison, chairman of Breckland District Council. Date: July 29, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret with the WI at Sandringham. Date: January 1977 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen Mother at the Sandringham Show in Norfolk. Date: 28 July 1971 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Airport became a limited company in 1987 and here, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother opens the new terminal building in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Queen Mother visits Dereham to open the Breckland District Council Offices on July 27, 1992. Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Queen Mother visits Dereham to open the Breckland District Council Offices on July 27, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen Mother received a posy from 7 year old pupil, Jonathon Ayres, during her visit to Bircham primary school yesterday. Dated: January 13, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen Mother met representatives of community groups that use the school hall during her visit to Bircham primary school. Dated: January 13, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen mother on a walkabout during her visit to the Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley, home to the 9th/12th Royal Lancers. Dated: July 27, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen Mother in Swanton Morley, Norfolk on July 27, 1998 - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen Mother inspects the Lance Guard during her visit to Swanton Morley, Norfolk on July 27, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library