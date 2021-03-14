Fond memories to ease a lockdown Mother's Day

Published: 6:00 AM March 14, 2021

Mother and child looking at dolls in a toy shop. Dated: November 16, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

We might be taking tentative steps towards eased lockdown restrictions, but Mother's Day on March 14, 2021 will look a little different to our celebrations from years gone by.

Rather than popping out to our Mum's favourite cafe for afternoon tea, this year we are looking for ways to send a Mother's Day takeaway.

Instead of visiting scenic spots to meet our relatives, we are scrambling to coordinate a Zoom call with our families.

Mother and daughter looking at Tiny Tears doll in a Beccles toy shop. Dated: December 1, 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

It is a shame that we cannot celebrate Mother's Day in the usual way but for now lockdown restrictions remain in place.

An old Marks and Spencer Mother's Day advert accessed via Local Recall. Subscribe to search our archives at localrecall.co.uk. Dated: March 17, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Perhaps then it is a time to reflect on happy memories with our Mums or of Mother's Days in the past. They remind us that more normal times will return and we will be able to give them a big hug in the not-too-distant future.

For now, please enjoy this collection of photos from our archives. We hope they conjure up some of your own fond memories.

Schoolgirl Moira Hall sorting out the salad with her mother Alex for summer guests from Britwell in Great Yarmouth in 1952. - Credit: Archant Library

Mother and child enjoying the peacefulness in Queen's Square in Attleborough. Dated: March 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

The Rowlinson and Lowton-Cubitt system built homes on estates such as North Lynn helped speed up the pace of house building to meet the growth in the borough's population in the 1960s. The EDP spotlighted local mothers Mrs Marion Andrews and Mrs Pauline Andrews, and cousins Julie, Bonnie and Sherie Andrews at Chadwick Square. Dated: November 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Mother and toddler group at Long Stratton. Dated: March 3, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

A mother and toddler group in Fakenham. Dated November 3, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

East Harling mother and toddler group on its 10th anniversary. Dated: September 30, 1987. - Credit: Archant Library

Mother and baby clinic at Carlton Colville. Dated: November 22, 1968. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas day baby Richard Carman with his mother Dawn at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital. Dated: December 26, 1970. - Credit: Archant Library

During the Royal party's tour of the Royal Norfolk Show in 1950, the Queen Mother looked in at the Women's Voluntary Service's creche. - Credit: Archant Library



