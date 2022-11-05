Can you remember when the Iron Lady came to Wisbech in 1978?
- Credit: Archant Library
On March 10, 1978 Margaret Thatcher was still leader of the opposition and a year away from becoming Prime Minister.
She dropped into Wisbech for a whirlwind visit, spending six hours in the area.
But Baroness Thatcher crammed an astonishing amount into her short time there.
Her visit included a trip to Manea to inspect pig farms.
She visited homes and businesses affected by the disastrous floods earlier that year in January.
Mrs Thatcher promised pupils at Wisbech Grammar School she would do what she could to keep the school open.
She met banner-waving members of Wisbech Hospitals Action Group at the Hudson Centre.
And all this with television interviews and informal chats with local newspaper editors dotted throughout.
These old photos from our archive were taken during Margaret Thatcher's visit to Wisbech in 1978.
Did you attend any of these public meetings or can you remember the former prime minister's visits to East Anglia through the decades?
Let us know your memories in the comments below.