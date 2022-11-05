News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Can you remember when the Iron Lady came to Wisbech in 1978?

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 6:15 AM November 5, 2022
Hospital protesters waving banners confront Margaret Thatcher in 1978

Bowthorpe Maternity Hospital protesters confront Margaret Thatcher on her arrival back at the Hudson Centre after lunch during her visit to Wisbech on March 10, 1978. - Credit: Archant Library

On March 10, 1978 Margaret Thatcher was still leader of the opposition and a year away from becoming Prime Minister.

She dropped into Wisbech for a whirlwind visit, spending six hours in the area.

But Baroness Thatcher crammed an astonishing amount into her short time there. 

Margaret Thatcher visits Hudson Leisure Centre, Wisbech with her husband Denis in 1978

Margaret Thatcher visits Hudson Leisure Centre, Wisbech. Here she is pictured leaving a helicopter with her husband Denis. Date: March 1978 - Credit: Archant Library

Margaret Thatcher meets flood victims Michael Pallett and his family 1978.

Margaret Thatcher meets Michael Pallett and his family, who were flooded out of their home in Lime Avenue, Wisbech in January 1978. Date: March 1978. - Credit: Archant Library

Her visit included a trip to Manea to inspect pig farms.

She visited homes and businesses affected by the disastrous floods earlier that year in January.

Mrs Thatcher promised pupils at Wisbech Grammar School she would do what she could to keep the school open.

Dan Lock shows Tory leader Margaret Thatcher around his flood-damaged home in Lime Avenue, Wisbech in 1978. 

Mr Dan Lock shows Tory leader Margaret Thatcher around his flood-damaged home in Lime Avenue, Wisbech in 1978. - Credit: Archant Library

Margaret Thatcher speaks to a flood victim in 1978

Tearful 68-year-old Mavel Freeman tells Margaret Thatcher about the night her Wisbech home was flooded. Date: March 1978. - Credit: Archant Library

She met banner-waving members of Wisbech Hospitals Action Group at the Hudson Centre. 

And all this with television interviews and informal chats with local newspaper editors dotted throughout.

These old photos from our archive were taken during Margaret Thatcher's visit to Wisbech in 1978.

Residents of Sybil Road, Wisbech chat with Margaret Thatcher in March 1978

Residents of Sybil Road, Wisbech chat with Margaret Thatcher in March 1978 about the flood damage to their homes earlier that year. - Credit: Archant Library

Did you attend any of these public meetings or can you remember the former prime minister's visits to East Anglia through the decades?

Let us know your memories in the comments below. 

