Norfolk farming history: New book explores pioneering agricultural club

Members of the Combine Harvester Instruction Course at Wymondham College in 1956 - Credit: David Cleveland

“There has been a spectacular change in the farming pattern since the war and nowhere has this been more apparent than in East Anglia,” wrote John Cleveland back in 1964.

“The sweating horses, the tumbledown barns and sheds and the impoverished farm labourer have gone – let us hope forever.

John Cleveland on his farm at Horsford near Coltishall in the 1930s. - Credit: David Cleveland

“In their place we now have powered machines, up to date buildings, with concrete yards and roadways and knowledgeable ‘with it’ farm men,” he added.

John Cleveland was a man of the land, a man of words, and the first secretary of the pioneering Norfolk Farm Machinery Club from its formation in 1946 to 1965.

Presentation of the Farm Machinery Certificates at the Norfolk Show in 1959 - Credit: David Cleveland

A time when Norfolk became the most highly mechanised farming area in the country.

Now his son, David Cleveland, has written a wonderful book, supported by Archant, all about the club with rare photographs and advertisements and many articles from the time.

They were written by his father and published - often in the Eastern Daily Press – about the club, its activities and also about farming in general and how it was developing.

The fascinating and important book by David Cleveland out this week telling the fascinating story of The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club. - Credit: David Cleveland

The November 1965 newsletter on the left was the last to be edited by John before John Mott took over the following month. - Credit: David Cleveland

The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club was the first of its kind after the war, with others soon forming in neighbouring counties.

Farming can be a lonely and time-consuming job and joining the club was the perfect way to discover what was happening and show how the latest machines would alter the way we farmed the land.

Thanks to David, you may remember him as the first director of the East Anglian Film Archive and former actor, we can follow the changes on the farm through the articles written, so well, by his father all those years ago. It is an important part of Norfolk history.

Horse and hand labour on a Norfolk farm before the First World War. - Credit: David Cleveland

The aim of the club was to help farmers and farmworkers learn about new ways of efficient farming, the latest equipment and how to get the best out of it.

John – who also worked for the National Agricultural Advisory Service – had his own farm at Horstead since 1927 where David grew up.

“I took part in many of the activities and work, such as doing some chopping out and helping with the harvest – the latter, working along with the men for a week, where I earned my first wage of £2,” he said.

A gathering round a plough demonstrating how to set a one-way plough and get the best out of it at South Runcton in 1964. - Credit: David Cleveland

When John stepped down John Mott became County Organiser at the club and it continued to expand and play a leading role in the world of farming. Today it is Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (NORMAC) and it has centres across the county, organising visits, working demonstrations and monthly events.

By writing this book David has not only paid tribute to his father but has taken an in-depth and compelling look at the way farming Norfolk changed in the years following the war and into the 60s.

A tractor driving competition at the Norfolk Show in 1962. The competitor had to drive over a sleeper without the milk churn toppling off the front loader. - Credit: David Cleveland

The current organiser Chris Thomas concludes: “The drift of labour from the land is reflected in the steady drop in NORMAC membership. However we are very much alive and kicking and are adapting to the world we find ourselves in.

“We live in a technical age. Agriculture changes, and NORMAC helps Norfolk farming folk adapt to that change, especially in the world of machinery,” he added.

The book is a fitting tribute to John Cleveland. He died in 1971 but his memory lives on.

Times have changed. John Cleveland on a Massey-Ferguson testing out the course for one of the tractor driving competitions. - Credit: David Cleveland

The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club and mechanised farming 1946-1965 is for sale at Jarrolds and The City Book Shop, Davey Place, Norwich, at £14.99. It is also available at www.localeastanglianbooks.com at £15 which includes postage.

