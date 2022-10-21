Prime Minister, Liz Truss makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister on Thursday October 20, 2022. Inset: A sea trout jumps up a wear wall at Hexham in Northumberland on their migration up the River Tyne. - Credit: PA / PA

Lizz Truss held power in Downing Street for 44 days before resigning.

After taking over from Boris Johnson, the South West Norfolk MP became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.

So today we have delved into the archives and looked for tales from the past about things that lasted 44 days.

Ocean transportation

In 1872, it took 44 days for shipments of goods to travel from Liverpool to Japan.

A well-travelled trout

On December 16, 1893 we reported how a New Zealand trout, weighing 12 lb, 9 ½ oz., was exhibited at the last meeting of the Piscatorial Society.

The fish had been sent over by a Mr Izard in the ice chamber of the Tongariro ship, and after a journey of over 10,000 miles that took 44 days, it looked as fresh as if it had been recently caught.

It was believed to be the first trout that reached a London angling club from the Antipodes and was preserved in the society's museum.

The wheels of politics

The Irish Crimes Bill consumed 44 days of the second session of Parliament in 1887, provoked innumerable divisions and led to frequent applications of the closure.

Cost of care

In 1914 a nurse based in Wiveton was placed in charge of three patients for 44 days which cost £38 and 15 shillings – that’s roughly £3,400 in today’s money.

The “Fasting Lady” Case

Five people appeared in Margate police court charged with defrauding Reginald George Scott of twopence in July 1932.

The alleged crime was that they were running “a novelty and wonder exhibition” where a 20-year-old actress stood inside a cabinet in a shop and fasted for 44 days and nights.

It was claimed, however, that she was being fed twice per day.

The actress gave testimony and admitted she was supplied with sandwiches, rissoles, a beef extract, tea and on two occasions whiskey.

She was also told to apply makeup and rouge heavily at the start of the fast and to remove it gradually so she appeared more pale and gaunt.

The organiser of the show was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretences.

Pioneering solo sailor

Miss Nicolette Milnes-Walker became the first woman to sail the Atlantic alone and non-stop on July 26, 1971, arriving at Newport, Rhode Island, in a dead calm 44 days after leaving Wales.

A brief tenure at the helm

Brian Clough’s managerial role at Leeds United lasted 44 days – he was sacked in July 1974 due to player unrest.

Nuclear annihilation in Norfolk

A United States Government report commissioned in 1988 contemplated the fallout from a nuclear attack on Norfolk.

We reported on its findings when they were published, on July 10, 1990.

The commission found that half the population of our county, then 350,000 people, would die should a nuclear attack strike Norfolk.

It went on to say that on any one day, we might be just 44 days away from nuclear war.

The Americans calculated that was how long it would take for crossed words to lead to crossed swords at the time.

Boxed in

American illusionist David Blaine spent 44 days suspended in a plexiglass box over the River Thames in 2003, surviving on 4.5 litres of water per day – he apparently lost 4 stone and actually missed toothpaste more than food.

Cold shoulder

In 2015, Great Yarmouth became a winter wonderland when an ice rink came to the town centre for 44 days.

However it cost the council £108,546 and was not found to increase footfall significantly – so councillors rejected bringing it back for 2016.

