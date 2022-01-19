News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The day Linda McCartney flew into Fakenham

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:12 AM January 19, 2022
One small brick for Lady McCartney, one big move for vegetarianism.

On February 10, 1994, Linda McCartney visited Fakenham to lay the first brick at Ross Young’s new £10 million factory, which was set to produce her range of vegetarian frozen meals.

Lady McCartney flew in to Fakenham racecourse by helicopter with her daughter, Mary and a brick from her Sussex farm.

During the visit, she revealed husband and Beatles star Paul McCartney was always her first guinea pig for trying new recipes, saying: “I test the meals on Paul and the kids. I don’t tell them it’s my food but the plates are always clean and the faces are always smiling.”

Lucky pupils from Fakenham High School, who were doing a project based on the factory development, were introduced to the campaigner, musician and 
photographer as she visited the site.

