Plea to save vital church repair fund

A fund which has helped churches across Norfolk and Suffolk to carry out vital repairs should be made permanent, an MP has told Parliament.

And the matter is to be raised with chancellor Rishi Sunak following Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew's call in the House of Commons.

Jerome Mayhew, Broadland MP. - Credit: UK Parliament

The Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme is a government scheme which covers the VAT incurred in making repairs to churches which are listed.

The scheme was due to come to an end, but the government has extended it for a further three years.

But, amid concerns that some Norfolk and Waveney churches could have to be closed because communities are struggling to care for costly buildings, Conservative MP Mr Jerome said the grants scheme should become permanent.

On Thursday (January 27) he raised the issue in parliament, saying All Saints Church in Beighton, in Broadland, had been able to fix its thatched roof thanks to the grant scheme.

He said: "Almost half of Grade I listed buildings in this country are church buildings, so does my honourable friend agree with me that the scheme should now be made permanent?"

Andrew Selous MP, second church estates commissioner. - Credit: UK Parliament

Andrew Selous MP, second church estates commissioner, replied: "The government has extended this scheme for the next three years, but in order for churches and cathedrals to continue contributing some £50bn a year to national wellbeing, we will need to put these repairs on a sustainable footing.

"My honourable friend is quite right, which is why I will be coping this exchange to the chancellor of the exchequer."

The Bishop of Norwich last week warned "tough decisions" may have to be made, as a new task force was set up to help decide whether ways can be found to keep churches open.

Amid the problem of dwindling congregations in churches, the Diocese of Norwich says some parishes do not have the money or resources to properly look after their places of worship or tackle expensive backlogs of repairs.

A new commission has been tasked with looking at the buildings and considering what their futures should be, with the diocese acknowledging church closures may be "a last resort".