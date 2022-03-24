Slavery review into road named after Norfolk hero

Admiral Lord Nelson, who has numerous streets and monuments named in memory of his heroism - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

A council has decided not to rename a road named after Nelson after a review of places with possible links to the slave trade.

Lambeth council in South London began a review of streets and monuments which may have had links to slavery, after the launch of the Black Lives Matter movement in October, 2020.

They included Nelson's Row, SW4, because it "could relate to Admiral Lord Nelson, who was involved in trading and defence/military actions. However, there are other more local possibilities".

Nelson's Row in Lambeth, south London - Credit: Google

Burnham Thorpe-born Nelson joined the Navy at the age of 12 and rose to be admiral before leading the fleet to victory at the Battle of Trafalgar, in 1805, where he was fatally wounded.

The Nelson Society, set up to preserve Nelson's memory, says there is no evidence that he approved of slavery.

Lambeth council said it had now concluded its consultation and had no plans to rename Nelson Row.

In a statement, it said: "In the wake of the Black Lives Matter campaign in 2020 we worked with our communities to see if there are local locations with possible links to the trans-Atlantic slave trade and colonialism.

A carving of Nelson which overlooks Burnham Thorpe, the Norfolk village where he was born. - Credit: Chris Bishop

“What followed is an educational piece of local history research work of the kind that our valued local library archives routinely undertake. From our research it is unclear if Nelson’s Row is named after a local figure, or the famous Admiral Nelson himself.

"Either way the council has no criticism of Admiral Nelson, or plans to change this road name."

The Lord Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral Close - Credit: Archant

The Nelson Society said: "Nelson’s victory at Trafalgar gave the Royal Navy control of the seas. After the abolition of slavery in Britain in 1807 the Navy vigorously applied the new law.

"The Navy captured over 1,600 slave ships freeing some 150,000 slaves in the process. Had he lived Nelson would have seen it his duty to apply the law with his usual vigour.

"Stripped down, Nelson was a sailor in the Royal Navy whose role simply was to defend the institutions of the state, not because he necessarily believed in them, but because it was his duty to do so."