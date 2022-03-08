From football to fashion shows: Ordinary women doing extraordinary things

Gallery

The women of the Great Yarmouth herring fishing industry. - Credit: Archant Library

On International Women's Day, we take a look back at just a handful of the brilliant women of our county in days gone by.

These are the everyday, unsung heroes of our community - the ordinary women doing extraordinary things.

Our gallery features photographs throughout the 20th century and includes the women of the herring fishing, fashion industries, and the Women's Institute, as well as many more.

There has been great change in attitudes towards gender since these images were captured. The 20th century was a period which saw great discrimination towards women, as well as protests causing massive change in women's rights.

International Women's Day has celebrated and elevated women world-wide since 1911, whilst seeing action for gender equality.

The event aims to drive forward the recognition and voices of women across the globe.

Ladies in women's wear department in Holt. May 8, 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Beccles Ladies Football Club team, August 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

South West Norfolk Women's Conservative luncheon, Dereham, October 28, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Women sorting out parcels of clothing during the floods of 1953 at an unknown location. - Credit: Archant Library

Creations for Autumn and Winter were modelled at a fashion show by members of the Wymondham and Attleborough Ladies' Circle at the Boys' Secondary Modern (now High) School in October 1964. The show was in aid of The Invalid Tricycle Association.

Women of the herring fishing industry, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant Library

Women of the herring fishing at Great Yarmouth, 1957. - Credit: Archant Library

The brilliant white aprons of the women on this photograph are proof of the good work of the staff at North Walsham Steam Laundry. - Credit: Archant Library

WI Golden Jubilee concert, 17.5.1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Norfolk's WI's first County Chairman Lady Suffield arrives at the opening of Hingham WI in the 1920's. - Credit: Archant Library