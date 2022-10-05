Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s

Step back in time to the 1960s, when these people were enjoying sunny weather at Hunstanton with the pier stretching out to sea in the background. Date: August 18, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

It is one of the few east coast resorts in Britain that face west, purpose-built for a new wave of Victorian seaside visitors in 1846.

Some people know it as Sunny Hunny, Funstanton or perhaps just Hunston.

But today we are taking a trip to Hunstanton as it was in the 1960s.

Hunstanton seafront with people enjoying the sunshine while the DUKWS are again in use, taking people across the sands and out into deeper water. Date: July 12, 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

You can see people milling about, not a mobile phone in sight.

These were the days before package holidays soared in popularity during the 1980s and we spent our summer holidays closer to home.

And tourists have always been spoiled for choice of what to do in Hunstanton.

Donkeys on Hunstanton beach in 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Hunstanton shows a few late holidaymakers and one solitary boat out on the boating lake as another summer draws to a close. Dated: September 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

From the elegant Victorian squares and old Esplanade Gardens to the Princess Theatre, with more recent attractions like Sea Life in Hunstanton and so much more besides.

Please enjoy these old photos of Hunstanton in the 1960s - we hope they bring back fond memories of days gone by.

People enjoying the good weather at Hunstanton with the pier in the background on August 18, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Sunshine at Hunstanton seafront and beach on October 9, 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

The view along the promenade and beach at Hunstanton on August 17, 1962. - Credit: Archant Library



