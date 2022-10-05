Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s
- Credit: Archant Library
It is one of the few east coast resorts in Britain that face west, purpose-built for a new wave of Victorian seaside visitors in 1846.
Some people know it as Sunny Hunny, Funstanton or perhaps just Hunston.
But today we are taking a trip to Hunstanton as it was in the 1960s.
You can see people milling about, not a mobile phone in sight.
These were the days before package holidays soared in popularity during the 1980s and we spent our summer holidays closer to home.
And tourists have always been spoiled for choice of what to do in Hunstanton.
From the elegant Victorian squares and old Esplanade Gardens to the Princess Theatre, with more recent attractions like Sea Life in Hunstanton and so much more besides.
Please enjoy these old photos of Hunstanton in the 1960s - we hope they bring back fond memories of days gone by.
