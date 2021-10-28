Norfolk nostalgia: A look back at school trips to Holt Hall

Published: 12:03 PM October 28, 2021

A trip to Holt Hall used to be the highlight of every Norfolk school child's year, with activities such as raft building, orienteering and outdoor cooking.

But now the hall is for sale after two years of uncertainty around its future.

Before it closed it was the second-largest provider of outdoor learning residential stays and learning day visits in Norfolk.

In 2019 more than 50 schools took trips to Holt Hall.

Holt Hall, May 1992. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Holt Hall endeavour course was nearing the end of its two week run when Peter Lown, of Lowestoft, and Roger Booth, of King's Lynn, were caught going over the assault course, dated 6th January 1964. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The decision to close it in December last year was highly controversial with critics claiming the decision was short-sighted and would leave children as the greatest losers.

Holt Hall went on the market on October 26 and is a Grade II-listed Victorian mansion set across 86 acres.

Evacuees at Holt Hall during the 1940s live experience. - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.

Digging for victory in the walled gardens at Holt Hall during the 1940s live experience. - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.

The Duke of Edinburgh at Holt Hall in 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

West Runton Scouts seen in action during the trek cart challenge at the Norfolk Youth Service presentation day at the Holt Hall. - Credit: Archant

Holt Hall, c.1945. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Holt Hall, 1988. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Holt Hall, 1995. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Holt Hall, May 1992. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library



