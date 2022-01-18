100 years of Hunstanton lighthouse's second life

One hundred years ago, Hunstanton lighthouse dimmed its lamp for the final time. EDP writer and pharologist (that's lighthouse fanatic) CHRIS BISHOP pays tribute to a familiar landmark

It shines in the low winter sun as bright as the beacon which once warned sailors of the perils which lay below.

A century after its lamp was dimmed for the last time, the lighthouse at Hunstanton still presides over the famous candy cliffs.

The first lights to be lit on the site went up in 1665 after King Charles II granted a warrant for construction.

Hunstanton Lighthouse pictured in 1907, when the cliff edge was much further from the tower and its cottages - Credit: Archant Archive

Their coal braziers and candles were said to have greatly assisted mariners on their way in and out of the two Wash ports of King's Lynn and Boston, at a time when they were among the most important in the land.

A century later, the original structure was replaced by a wooden tower after it was destroyed by a fire.

Its light was taller, being some 85m above sea level taking into account the height of the cliffs.

The lighthouse we know today was built after Trinity House took over the site in the 1830s - Credit: Chris Bishop

And the glow from its oil lamps was gathered and focussed into a beam by parabolic reflectors, to cast its light far further out to sea.

The array, designed by Ezekiel Walker of Lynn, was said to be the first of its kind and consisted of 700 small hand mirrors, which directed the light out towards the sands and shoals of the estuary.

In 1836, the previously privately-owned lighthouse was taken over by Trinity House, which was responsible for all but five of the lighthouses around our coasts.

A weathered Trinity House crest on the side of Hunstanton Lighthouse - Credit: Chris Bishop

Work began on a new lighthouse, which would be even taller, with its lamp and reflectors perched atop a white painted brick tower 65ft high.

The £2,600 structure gave its light a range of 18 miles on a clear day and for almost a century, its lamps were lit nightly to keep shipping safe.

In 1921, it was decommissioned as improvements were made to offshore lightships.

The tower of Hunstanton Lighthouse was used by the Royal Observer Corps after it was decommissioned - Credit: Chris Bishop

It sold the following year, in January 1922, for half of what it cost to build. Its light was dismantled and its cottages became a tea room.

As war clouds gathered in the 1930s, the upper storey was refurbished for use as an observation post by the Royal Observer Corps.

There were fears the low-lying coastline between Hunstanton and King's Lynn could be used by the Germans to land troops after the war broke out in 1939.

Looking along the coast towards Old Hunstanton from the tower - Credit: Ian Burt

But the Wehrmacht never materialised and the lighthouse was also spared from attack from enemy aircraft.

After a period in the ownership of the old Hunstanton Urban District Council, the lighthouse was sold to a private owner in 1965 and since then has passed through a number of hands.

Currently a holiday let, those climbing the 83 steps to its tower can enjoy panoramic views of the changing skies over The Wash, as well across the rooftops of Hunstanton and of Old Hunstanton Beach to the east.

The view looking back towards Hunstanton from the top of the tower - Credit: Ian Burt

The 83 stairs which lead up to the tower - Credit: Ian Burt

In July 2018, the lighthouse was struck by lightning carving a V-shaped hole in its tower - Credit: Chris Bishop

A plaque records the lighthouse was the first to have a parabolic reflector - Credit: Chris Bishop

Taken from the water tower which once stood at the corner of Lincoln Street and the main Cromer Road, the lighthouse is seen in the distance over the rooftops of the avenues and Clarence Road in this picture from 1957 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press











