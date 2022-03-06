Norfolk town remembers twin tragedies of the Second World War

Amid the epic scale of the Second World War, they did not even register as a minor footnote. But the events of March 9, 1942, made a deep impression on the south Norfolk town of Harleston.

That spring day saw a pair of tragedies occur in the surrounding fields as two aircraft crashed, killing a total of seven young men.

Now, 80 years on, the town is preparing to commemorate those who died with a memorial service organised by the local branch of the Royal British Legion, a member of which has been researching the events.

The crashes were unrelated but the aircraft came down within just a few miles of each other.

The first was a Wellington Bomber Mk III, from No.9 Squadron.

It had been on a bombing raid over Essen, Germany, but was returning with engine trouble to its base at RAF Honington, around 25 miles west of Harleston.

The aircraft was seen circling the town twice, the first with its engines coughing and spluttering, the second time in flames.

The machine, which was letting out a high-pitch scream from its engines, then dived into the ground and exploded close to Brian Farm on the outskirts. On board were six men. All were killed.

The second tragedy involved a Hawker Hurricane from No 56 OTU (Operational Training Unit), which was based at RAF Sutton Bridge, near the Lincolnshire-Norfolk border.

It came down between Starston and Redenhall, killing its pilot, Sergeant Horace Edward Dolman of the Royal Australian Air Force.

Both tragedies have been researched by Terry Pegg, secretary at Harleston and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, who has resolved that they should be better commemorated in the town.

Terry Pegg, secretary at Harleston and District Royal British Legion. - Credit: Terry Pegg

His research involved visits to the the Aviation Museum in Flixton, where he discovered an oxygen bottle belonging to the Wellington, aircraft along with other items.

"It was then that I found some details out, and that there had been no commemorations of this crash recognised in Harleston, to my knowledge", Mr Pegg said.

Oxygen bottle in Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum. - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum

He said an eyewitness heard how the noise of the engines rose to a high-pitch scream as it dived into the ground and exploded.

Locals, including a fireman, had raced over to help the men onboard the aircraft but nothing could be done.

The late Roy Renaut, whose family lived at Hill Farm, across the road from where the bomber crashed, spoke with Mr Pegg about the event after witnessing the disaster himself.

And the late Dick Wickham, from Beccles, had shared how wreckage from the site was later stolen by schoolboys, prompting an RAF officer to visit local schools appealing for its return.

A later accident report revealed that the aircraft was on fire in the air and crashed vertically into the ground in a meadow. Its engines and much of the wreckage had been buried in mud.

The engines were later recovered and further examination revealed that "engine failure had occurred due to mishandling".

Pictured during a dig in 1984 is a crane lifting a piece of RAF Wellington wreckage from the crash site. - Credit: Bob Collis

The report added that 9 Squadron had been experiencing a spate of problems resulting from 'pilots on the unit trying to make their aircraft more fuel-economical by poor use of the engine power-settings.

To date, the events have gone "without commemoration" locally, said Mr Pegg. But that will change this week, with an event to be held at the War Memorial on Broad Street at 11am on Wednesday, March 9 in honour of the fallen aircrew.

Members of families of those lost in action from 9 Squadron are expected to attend. And members of the Harleston and District Royal British Legion along with Squadron Leader Richard James MBE and Revd Nigel Tuffnell will take part in the service.

HARLESTON'S WAR

The two crashes were not the only tragedies to occur near the town during the Second World War.

In April 1945, two American two B-24 bombers crashed in skies above, killing 22 airmen.

The town's war memorial records the names of 24 men from Harleston, Redenhall and Wortwell who died in the conflict.