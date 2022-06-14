Shop til you drop! Through the years at Market Gates shopping centre

Do you remember these shops at Market Gates Shopping Centre in April 1981? - Credit: Archant

It has been at the centre of Great Yarmouth for almost 50 years, but what are your memories of the town's Market Gates shopping centre?

The centre was opened in 1976, after being built on land which had been damaged during the Second World War and at the time it was thought to be futuristic due to its attached bus station and multi-storey car park.

In 2007, Market Gates was expanded to include a new concourse over the bus station and for remodelling of the centre's interior.

The new concourse opened in 2008 and has since welcomed branches of Debenhams, New Look and Starbucks.

In early March 2012, disaster struck when a sign caught fire, which led to fire crews evacuating the building.

Now, the centre features a mix of brands and independent stores, however some stores remain vacant.

