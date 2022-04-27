Channel Four show uncovers 'nationally important' finds in King's Lynn

Part of the dig in King's Lynn for the Channel 4 series - Credit: Sal La Bruja

A Channel Four show has uncovered archaeological finds of "national importance" in King's Lynn.

The Great British Dig, which aired on April 25, helped uncover a mystery almost 400 years in the making.

The episode, hosted by actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, followed a team of archaeologists as they dug up back gardens in west Norfolk.

Comedian and actor, Hugh Dennis, filming for the Great British Dig - Credit: Sal La Bruja

The team were attempting to find defensive earthworks built in the 17th century, including moats and ramparts, dating back to the English Civil War.

After being built by the parliamentarians, the earthworks became the strongest fortress in East Anglia.

The dig took place in a housing estate in the north of the town, near Townsend Terrace and Edma Street.

The King's Lynn Under Siege (KLUS) project said the findings of the dig have "exceeded expectations and are of national importance".

One of the historians noted that this is because less is known of how fortifications were built in the Civil War-era than in ancient Rome.

The Great British Dig found timber framework was used to support ramparts and the moat was much larger than expected.

Some of the smaller finds included a 10,000-year-old Mesolithic flint tool, century-old coins and ceramic pipes.

One of the local residents said of the experience: "It's been really interesting, really informative and really exciting to be involved with the whole thing.

King's Lynn Under Siege worked with experts from The Great British Dig - Credit: King's Lynn Under Siege

"You could be stood on top of something that's millions of years old and you'd never realise."

There is another chance to work with KLUS as the team is returning to the sites in July 2022 to continue its work.

It is offering budding archaeologists, both trained and untrained, the opportunity to take part in the dig from July 17 to July 29.

Those looking to take part should visit the project's website.