Historic hotel could see huge increase in capacity

JD Wetherspoon has applied to increase seating for diners at the Globe Hotel in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

An historic hotel has applied for planning permission to allow it to seat hundreds of extra diners in its bar and garden area.

The Globe Hotel in King's Lynn wants to increase its capacity from 795 to 1,171 by adding extra seating inside and out.

Plans submitted to West Norfolk council include upping the number of seats in its riverside garden from 265 to 703.

Owner JD Wetherspoon says in a planning statement: "Works are necessary in order to provide additional and improved customer area internally and externally, the works have been carefully designed and considered to enhance the building and increase its potential and attract trades and visitors.

"The proposal is designed sympathetically to the listed building and will not be visually intrusive to it."

It adds: "The garden refurbishment will include additional seating area with new concrete paving, extension to the existing decking seating area, replacing the timber decking and replacing the decking timber balustrade with glazed balustrade. "

The Grade II listed Globe, which sits at the junction of King Street with the Tuesday Market Place, dates back to 1650, when it opened as a coaching inn serving the prosperous port of Lynn.

Wetherspoon says no elements of the Globe's original town house interior have survived.

It adds: "The main objective of this application is to provide the premises with an increased internal and external area for customers eating and drinking, it will enhance the potential of the building.

"The design has been carefully formed considering the listed building."

Extra toilets are included in the proposals, along with illuminated walkways in the garden.

A heritage statement says the Globe was first listed in 1951, at which time the interior was recorded as having been completely remodelled.

It adds further alterations took place in the 1960s and again in the early 21st century, when the present ground floor open-plan arrangement was completed.

Wetherspoon says the 37-bed hotel is in the heart of old King’s Lynn, and offers "the best aspects of a modern hotel and bar".

A decision is expected from West Norfolk council later this year.