From Norfolk to a world famous US air show - thanks to the EDP

Derek James tells how Norfolk’s Steve Andrews was part of a world famous air show in Texas…all thanks to the Eastern Daily Press

So many memories were revived by our stories about the arrival of the American Liberator Diamond Lil in Norwich in 1992, when it took people on flights across the old USAAF air bases.

But there was one very special one: how the EDP was responsible for Broads Tours marine engineer Steve Andrews sitting in the cockpit on FiFi, a Superfortress, taking part in a daring display watched by huge crowds in the skies over Texas.

Diamond Lil, 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

He was with the famous “Ghost Squadron”, sitting in a plane he had built as a model when he was a boy.

It was David Hastings and the late Tom Eaton, of the Memorial Trust of the 2nd Air Division in Norwich, who arranged for Diamond Lil to pay us a visit.

Pilot David was part of the crew on this epic journey which was a fitting tribute to the thousands of airmen in Norfolk and Suffolk joined our fight for freedom in 1942.

Getting Diamond Lil fit for the long flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Norwich via the Arctic Circle was quite an achievement and not without incident.

Hundreds of people gathered in Norfolk to watch Diamond Lil in the skies and remember the role the American airmen had played in winning the war and how 7,000 of them lost their lives.

At the time the EDP launched a competition to win a trip to America to tie in with the arrival. You had to estimate how many miles it took Diamond Lil to fly from Minneapolis to her first UK landfall at RAF Kinloss in Scotland.

Step forward Steve Andrews and his wife Sharon. Steve has always been an aviation fan and there watching Lil arrive.

The prize consisted of a return flights to the USA for two, meeting up with Diamond Lil, and flying aboard her on the final leg of the epic journey back to Midland, Texas.

Steve and Sharon Andrews being presented with the tickets for winning the EDP competition with Diamond Lil and her crew in Norwich 30 years ago - Credit: Family Collection

“One of my wife’s best mates had married a USAAF Hercules pilot,” explained Steve.

He asked him what he thought. Not easy with direct miles, air miles and the rest.

Steve picked one of the estimates he came up with, sent it off and a few weeks later, had a call from Sharon while at work: “You’ve won, you’ve won!” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it until we went up to Norwich Airport to do a prize photograph.

“This was our first meeting with David Hastings and the veteran pilot and his crew, Al Dexter and his wife who welcomed us so warmly. They were a joy to meet, especially pilot David Hughes,” he said.

The trip was delayed because poor old Lil was grounded over in the States but then North West Airlines flew Steve and Sharon to Minneapolis with a visit to their HQ and a flight in their simulator.

They apologised for Lil being unable to fly but certainly made up for it when Steve and Sharon were treated as VIPS at the CAF Airshow in Midland, Texas.

Thanks to pilot David Hughes, Steve was sitting up front for a flight on FiFi, the only flying B-29 Superfortress at the time with the Ghost Squadron.

David Hastings with the model Spitfire in his garden at home in Salhouse - Credit: Bill Smith

“As many kids do, I made Airfix kits and I especially enjoyed building the Superfortress. This included a ladder for the crew to access the cockpit and around the same time my father installed an aluminium loft ladder in our house,” said Steve.

“I often thought, this must be what it’s like to get into a B-29. Now I was in Texas actually doing it for real, for the flight of a lifetime, I still get goose bumps recalling it,” he added.

The CAF air show was a very special event, more of a re-enactment, involving an armada of classic warbirds.

And there was Norfolk-boy Steve at the heart of the action as aircraft played out the their role in the war years. What an experience!

Memories of Steve Andrews' special visit to America - Credit: Family Collection

“As we headed back, a Harvard aircraft played the part of a Japanese fighter. On our second run, he dived under us and pulled up at the front, for a moment he was all that could be seen through the large glass nose,” he recalled.

“I will never forget that flight and will be eternally grateful to the Ghost squadron and the crew of FiFi for the experience of a lifetime. Once back on the ground, Sharon’s comment was: ‘I’ve never seen you speechless at an air show before'."

“So every time I see mention of Diamond Lil and the 1992, 50th anniversary celebrations of the 8th AAF arrival in the UK, a large smile appears on my face, tempered with being thankful to that generation who we owe so much to. Fighting far from home, for a cause to keep us free and halt the oppressive tide of fascism that flowed across Europe,

“And I can’t thank the EDP enough,” said Steve, who has worked for Broads Tours at Wroxham in various roles since leaving school in 1982 and is now a marine engineer.

“I count myself lucky to have had such a varied career, working with so many great people in an amazing landscape, the Norfolk Broads.”



