How Norfolk's former pubs have changed over the years

Pubs are often at the heart of a community and their closure can have a big impact upon people living in the area.

Several towns and villages in Norfolk have seen the local boozer close down over the years, with the buildings becoming new businesses or demolished altogether.

Do you remember these seven Norfolk pubs?

1. The Maids Head, Newton Flotman

The Maids Head had been serving locals in Newton Flotman since 1790 and was renamed the Waterside Inn in 1997.

The Front Street pub became a restaurant in 2005 and it was known for its pizzas and al fresco dining until its closure in 2016.

2. The Ferry Boat, Norwich

The Ferry Boat was a popular pub in King Street in Norwich and became known for its support of the local music scene.

It can be traced back to 1822 and is thought it was originally called the Horse Packet.

The Grade II listed pub closed in 2006 and became a backpackers hotel before being left derelict for several years.

It is now earmarked to be demolished to make way for a block of flats after the plot was sold for £1.2m to a development company in 2019.

3. The Railway Tavern, Coltishall

The Railway Tavern in Station Road closed in 2012.

The loss of the pub was a blow to the local music scene, as it became known for hosting a range of artists every weekend, including musicians from Europe.

The original building remains but it has since become converted into housing.

4. The Royal Oak, Sprowston

The Royal Oak pub in North Walsham Road dates back to 1789, although it was demolished in 1858 before being rebuilt seven years later.

It remained a pub until it closed down in 2012, becoming the offices for a London-based company until 2019.

In 2020, plans were announced for the pub to be demolished to make way for housing.

The construction of the new homes is currently underway but a keepsake of the former pub remains - its sign.

5. The Bath House, Cromer

The Bath House in Cromer has had a prominent place on the promenade since the 19th century and was a popular retreat for wealthy Victorians.

The Bath House was used as pub and hotel throughout the 20th century until it was closed in 1999 and sold to developers to become flats.

It subsequently sold for £1.2m in 2018.

6. The Angel Inn, North Walsham

The Angel Inn was situated in Aylsham Road in the small market town.

The pub closed in 1986 and has since become a block of flats.

It still retains some of its original features, notably the leaded glass door awning.

7. The Mill House, Thorpe St Andrew

The pub in Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew was known as the Lord Mancroft up until 1995.

The name changed to the Mill House, which remained open until 2013.

It has since become an East of England Co-Op store.