Are you in these 1990s school nativity photos?

Ben Craske

Published: 11:17 AM December 14, 2020   
Old Buckenham primary school nativity play 1992

Old Buckenham primary school nativity play. Date: December 8, 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

It was a time of Tamagotchis, Furbies, Art Attack and The Spice Girls. Growing up in the 90s was a blast, but can you remember being in a school nativity in Norfolk at the time?    

Take a look through these old photographs from school nativities in Norfolk in the 1990s. See if you can spot yourself, your friends or perhaps your children.

Nativity play in Diss. Date: December 16, 1991. 

Nativity play in Diss. Date: December 16, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

Nativity at Long Stratton First School 1996

Nativity at Long Stratton First School. Date: December 10, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Nativity play at Norwich Road First School in Thetford, 4 December 1991. Picture: Archant Library

Nativity play at Norwich Road first school in Thetford. Date: December 4, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

When we were growing up, the school nativity signalled that the Christmas holidays were just around the corner.

But before we fully enjoyed festive freedom there were a few small hurdles in our way.

Pupils in the St Augustines primary school nativity 1994

Pupils in the St Augustines primary school nativity. Date: December 1, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Eccles primary school's nativity 1993. 

Eccles primary school's nativity. Date: December 7, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Attleborough first school's nativity 1995

Attleborough first school's nativity. Date: December 10, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

There were tinsel halos and itchy robes. We lost our props and stubbed toes on the manger.  

Joseph got the giggles and one of the wise men missed their cues - again. 

Noah's Ark playgroup stage their nativity in Thetford

Children of the Noah's Ark playgroup stage their nativity at the Church of Nazarene in Thetford. Date: December 15, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Brownies nativity in St Anne's church

Members of the 1st Norwich Brownies performed a nativity at St Anne's church on Colman Road. Date: December 14, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

School nativity at Blofield primary school

Blofield primary school's nativity play. Date: December 1992 - Credit: Archant Library

But more often than not all was alright on the night. We looked out into the crowd and spotted familiar faces beaming back at us. 

Great Hockham Primary school Nativity play 1990

Angelic looks from this group of girls at Great Hockham primary school nativity play. Date: December 11, 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Spooner Row primary school's nativity 1996

Spooner Row primary school's nativity. Date: December 13, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

In the blink of an eye the curtain descended and applause echoed in the school hall. 

We had done our duty and now it was time for the Christmas spirit to settle in for the holidays. 

