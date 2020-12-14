Gallery
Are you in these 1990s school nativity photos?
- Credit: Archant Library
It was a time of Tamagotchis, Furbies, Art Attack and The Spice Girls. Growing up in the 90s was a blast, but can you remember being in a school nativity in Norfolk at the time?
Take a look through these old photographs from school nativities in Norfolk in the 1990s. See if you can spot yourself, your friends or perhaps your children.
When we were growing up, the school nativity signalled that the Christmas holidays were just around the corner.
But before we fully enjoyed festive freedom there were a few small hurdles in our way.
There were tinsel halos and itchy robes. We lost our props and stubbed toes on the manger.
Joseph got the giggles and one of the wise men missed their cues - again.
You may also want to watch:
But more often than not all was alright on the night. We looked out into the crowd and spotted familiar faces beaming back at us.
In the blink of an eye the curtain descended and applause echoed in the school hall.
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed
- 2 Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre
- 3 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
- 4 Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries to start
- 5 'It's not worth the risk' - Shoppers react to rise in coronavirus cases
- 6 Tributes to UEA academic who died in fire at house of 57 years
- 7 Aviva dividends set to take hit after another sell off
- 8 Police attended reports of row hours before fatal house fire
- 9 Lorry and car crash on A47
- 10 Tributes pour in for property entrepreneur and ambassador
We had done our duty and now it was time for the Christmas spirit to settle in for the holidays.