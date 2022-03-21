News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

What is there to do on the Broads? New exhibition urges people to explore

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:53 PM March 21, 2022
Norwich Pillars of the Broads exhibition.

Norwich Pillars of the Broads exhibition. Broads Authority staff Marie-Pierre Tighe, Rob Rogers, Rob Leigh, Tom Barrett and Laura Middleton. - Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant

A 3D interactive exhibition in the heart of Norwich is urging people to get out and about to explore the Broads.

Thirteen four-sided pillars, made of concrete and wooden cubes, have been installed to showcase what the Broads have to offer.

Norwich Pillars of the Broads exhibition.

Norwich Pillars of the Broads exhibition. - Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant

From mills, nature reserves and churches to otters, Swallowtail butterflies and fen raft spiders, the Pillars of the Broads display, near The Forum, highlights the qualities of the region's unique waterways.

Scannable codes let people find where to go walking, cycling, boating, sailing, canoeing, paddleboarding and to best view the night sky.

Artist Richard Wolfströme was commissioned by production agency Creative Giants to design the exhibition, working with local schools and Broads Authority staff.

Norwich Pillars of the Broads exhibition.

Norwich Pillars of the Broads exhibition. - Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant

Mr Wolfströme said: "It’s an installation that will keep one coming back to discover another ’nugget’ about the rich heritage, the nature and its landscapes, and the many activities one can experience throughout the Broads National Park.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A man has been charged in connection with supplying drugs in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on outskirts of Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in city clubland

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
An Audi was found stranded on the verge after crashing near Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Crashed Audi left stranded on verge for almost a week

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon