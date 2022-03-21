What is there to do on the Broads? New exhibition urges people to explore

A 3D interactive exhibition in the heart of Norwich is urging people to get out and about to explore the Broads.

Thirteen four-sided pillars, made of concrete and wooden cubes, have been installed to showcase what the Broads have to offer.

Norwich Pillars of the Broads exhibition. - Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant

From mills, nature reserves and churches to otters, Swallowtail butterflies and fen raft spiders, the Pillars of the Broads display, near The Forum, highlights the qualities of the region's unique waterways.

Scannable codes let people find where to go walking, cycling, boating, sailing, canoeing, paddleboarding and to best view the night sky.

Artist Richard Wolfströme was commissioned by production agency Creative Giants to design the exhibition, working with local schools and Broads Authority staff.

Norwich Pillars of the Broads exhibition. - Credit: Brittany Woodman / Archant

Mr Wolfströme said: "It’s an installation that will keep one coming back to discover another ’nugget’ about the rich heritage, the nature and its landscapes, and the many activities one can experience throughout the Broads National Park.”