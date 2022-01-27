Film treatment for first ever person to swim the Wash

Mercedes Gleitze was the first person to swim across The Wash from Lincolnshire to Norfolk in 1929. - Credit: Mike Page/Crown Studios/New Zealand National Library/Christina Brown

She was one of the most remarkable athletes of the 20th century capable of mind-blowing feats of endurance - including a 15-mile epic swim across the Wash.

But Mercedes Gleitze died in relative obscurity and remains a little-known figure, her achievements largely forgotten.

That all could be about to change, however, with a new film, Vindication Swim, depicting her life.

And there are also renewed efforts to remember her crossing of the Wash with a plaque in Heacham recording the event freshly revealed, after work to clear away undergrowth that had previously concealed it.

Miss Gleitze was the first person ever to make the crossing, swimming from Lincolnshire to Norfolk. It took her more than 13 hours to finish - including four hours where adverse conditions meant she made little or no progress through the water.

Open swimming pioneer Mercedes Gleitze pictured in New Zealand in 1930. - Credit: Crown Studios/New Zealand National Library

She had entered the water at 5.10am on June 20, 1929, on the Lincolnshire coast at Butterwick and reached the beach at Heacham 13 hours and 17 minutes later.

Journalist Captain W.R. Fairbairn, who wrote a detailed description of the achievement “not considered as a likely feat by anybody”, described a crowd of several hundred giving her a rousing reception when she was carried out of the water.

Plaque remembering record breaking swim across The Wash by Mercedes Gleitze that has been given renewed prominence in Heacham. - Credit: Christina Brown

"The conditions at the outset were ideal, but as the day wore on a strong wind sprang up and the sea became very choppy," he wrote.

"Tremendous difficulties with the tide were experienced and so strong was the current in the latter stages of the swim that Miss Gleitze battled bravely against it for four hours without making any appreciable headway."

Mercedes Gleitze had already found fame by becoming the first woman to swim the English Channel before undertaking her swim across The Wash. - Credit: British Library Newspaper Archives/Gleitze Archive

Once on land cheering crowds lined Hunstanton Pier before a reception was held at the Golden Lion Hotel, where “a hot bath awaited her”.

According to an online database of endurance swims, the crossing was not completed again until the 1970s, and has only been achieved by a total of 10 people, including Miss Gleitze. The most recent crossing was in 2019.

As well as the recent work to improve the setting of the Heacham sign, another blue plaque has just been unveiled on her childhood home in Brighton by the cast and crew of the new film.

Unveiling of new blue plaque at former home of Mercedes Gleitze in Brighton by cast and crew of new film about her Vindication Swim. - Credit: Relsah Film

Vindication Swim, which stars Kirsten Callaghan in the lead role alongside Hollywood actress Victoria Summer as her swimming rival Edith Gade, is planned to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

By the time she crossed the Wash, the plucky 5ft 2in swimmer was already famous as the first British woman to swim the English Channel, on her eighth attempt in 1927.

While still working as a typist in a London office, she completed the 21 miles in a gruelling 15 hours 15 minutes.

Vindication Swim, a new film about the exploits of Mercedes Gleitze. - Credit: Martin Tomes/Relsah Films

Her relentless determination saw her go on to numerous marathon swims in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa before hanging up her swimming cap in 1933 after achieving her longest ever endurance swim of 47 hours.

Not every swim proved a success though. She tried to cross the notoriously turbulent waters of the North Channel between Northern Ireland and Scotland six times without success having repeatedly suffered hypothermia.

Shooting Vindication Swim, a new film about the exploits of Mercedes Gleitze. - Credit: Janet Brown

More notable swimming achievements

Mercedes Gleitze, who was born in Brighton in 1900, died in relative obscurity in 1981 after quieter later years as a mother and grandmother, but with a remarkable record of pioneering swimming feats:

1923: British Ladies’ Record for Thames Swimming between Putney and Silvertown - 10 hrs 45 mins

1927: Westminster Bridge down the Thames to Folkestone (120 miles in 10 stages)

1928: Strait of Gibraltar - 12 hrs 50 mins

1930: Sea of Marmara, Istanbul – 7 hrs 20 mins

1930: Wellington Harbour, New Zealand – 7 hrs 3 mins

1931: Galway Bay, Ireland – 19 hrs

1932: Cape Town to Robben Island, South Africa – 9 hrs 12 mins

1933: Her longest ever endurance swim - 47 hrs at Worthing Corporation Baths

Mercedes Gleitze photographed in Australia where she also swam Sydney Harbour. - Credit: Fairfax Corporation/Wikimedia Commons

Vindication Swim, a new film about the exploits of Mercedes Gleitze. - Credit: Martin Tomes/Relsah Films

