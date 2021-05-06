Before the blaze: Elveden Forest Center Parcs in its early years

Gallery

May 6, 2021

Inside the swimming pool area of Elveden Center Parcs in its earliest years. Dated: April 15, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Since opening in 1989, the Center Parcs at Elveden near Thetford has been a favourite spot for forest breaks filled with recreational activities and relaxation opportunities.

Today we are sharing pictures of the resort in its earliest days.

The rapids at Center Parcs in Elveden near Thetford. Dated: August 2, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

The original proposal by the Dutch-based company to develop land on the outskirts of Thetford emerged in 1987.

The Center Parcs complex near Elveden under construction which was due to be completed in June for staff training and opening to the public in August. Dated: March 8, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

It was predicted that the £70m investment would create 450-600 jobs and bring £8.5m to the local economy each year.

Construction work underway at the Center Parcs complex near Elveden. Dated: March 8, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Construction of the swimming pool and leisure hub underway at Center Parcs in Elveden near Thetford. Dated: March 8, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

The promise of a spectacular sub-tropical swimming paradise, winding bicycle paths, sports, spas and comfortable accommodation that immersed visitors in nature wooed holidaymakers from all over the UK and beyond.

One of the earliest Elveden Forest Holiday Village tourist brochures published by Center Parcs. Dated: early 1990s. - Credit: Center Parcs

In 2002, a devastating blaze tore through the central plaza and the resort we see today rose from the ashes left behind.

The Elveden Forest Center Parcs fire damage seen from above. Dated April 4, 2002. - Credit: Archant Library

Were you one of the first guests at the Elveden Forest Center Parcs? Do you remember childhood holidays there in the 1990s?

If so, please enjoy these photos from our archives that capture the resort in its early years.

The Center Parcs central plaza at dusk in Elveden near Thetford. Dated March 8, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

A glimpse inside the swimming pool facilities at Elveden Center Parcs near Thetford. Dated: August 2, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Annya Stoddart (bottom) launching fitness weekends at Center Parcs in Elveden. Dated: 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

A full bicycle rack at the new Center Parcs in Elveden near Thetford. Dated: August 2, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

A preview inside the Elveden Forest Center Parcs. Dated: August 2, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library