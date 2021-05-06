Gallery
Before the blaze: Elveden Forest Center Parcs in its early years
Since opening in 1989, the Center Parcs at Elveden near Thetford has been a favourite spot for forest breaks filled with recreational activities and relaxation opportunities.
Today we are sharing pictures of the resort in its earliest days.
The original proposal by the Dutch-based company to develop land on the outskirts of Thetford emerged in 1987.
It was predicted that the £70m investment would create 450-600 jobs and bring £8.5m to the local economy each year.
The promise of a spectacular sub-tropical swimming paradise, winding bicycle paths, sports, spas and comfortable accommodation that immersed visitors in nature wooed holidaymakers from all over the UK and beyond.
In 2002, a devastating blaze tore through the central plaza and the resort we see today rose from the ashes left behind.
Were you one of the first guests at the Elveden Forest Center Parcs? Do you remember childhood holidays there in the 1990s?
If so, please enjoy these photos from our archives that capture the resort in its early years.