Nostalgia calendar capturing Norfolk village raises £6,500 for Big C
- Credit: Dennis Cross Collection with thanks to Photo Elite of Diss
This is more than a calendar. It is an important addition to local history which will be cherished long after next year comes to an end.
There are more than 50 rare and fascinating postcards featured in the new Memories of Diss and its Surrounding Villages 2023 Calendar just published by historian and postcard master Dennis Cross.
And, who knows, you may also be featured in it if you were playing local football in the 1960s and 70s.
Dennis has been talking to Geoff Harvey, a much-loved former teacher from Diss Secondary Modern School, and has included photographs with names from the school, the Diss Youth Club Old Boys and the Dickleburgh side.
This will be the fourth calendar Dennis has published with support from Robert Court of Photo Elite and so far he has raised £6,500 for Big C cancer charity which is so close to his heart.
Dennis, now in his 70s, went to the school before joining the highly respected building company Rackhams, and went he wasn’t working he was collecting postcards and discovering the stories to go with them.
People love his calendars, Diss & District books plus the one on Suffolk’s Railways. He collected alongside the likes of the one and only Philip Standley of Wymondham who published so many wonderful books.
“It has got to the stage now that when I am walking about in Diss people come up to me and ask for a calendar – good job I usually have some in my shopping bag,” he smiles.
Well, he has hit the jackpot with his latest one which also includes old shop receipts and train tickets. Oh, and it also includes January 2024.
What better way to support Big C.
Memories of Diss and its Surrounding Villages 2023 Calendar costs £10 and is available from:
- Photo Elite, Market Hill, Diss.
- Leslie Ward Gift Shop, Church Street.
- Diss Garden Centre, Victoria Road
- Premier Convenience Store, Skelton Road.
You can also phone Dennis, in the evening, on Diss (01379) 651897.
