Nostalgia calendar capturing Norfolk village raises £6,500 for Big C

The exterior of W.J.Bullock at Denmark Street, Diss. - Credit: Dennis Cross Collection with thanks to Photo Elite of Diss

This is more than a calendar. It is an important addition to local history which will be cherished long after next year comes to an end.

There are more than 50 rare and fascinating postcards featured in the new Memories of Diss and its Surrounding Villages 2023 Calendar just published by historian and postcard master Dennis Cross.

Burston Post Office and Stores - Credit: Dennis Cross Collection with thanks to Photo Elite of Diss

The postcard man, Dennis Cross, with his new calendar in the Wildlife Garden on Market Hill overlooking Diss Mere. Photo: Photo Elite. - Credit: Photo Elite

And, who knows, you may also be featured in it if you were playing local football in the 1960s and 70s.

Dennis has been talking to Geoff Harvey, a much-loved former teacher from Diss Secondary Modern School, and has included photographs with names from the school, the Diss Youth Club Old Boys and the Dickleburgh side.

This will be the fourth calendar Dennis has published with support from Robert Court of Photo Elite and so far he has raised £6,500 for Big C cancer charity which is so close to his heart.

Diss Youth Club Old Boys Football, 1971. (Back row, left to right) John Mills, Malcolm Spillings, Wayne Flatman, Adrian Hunt, Ian Noble, Peter Eagling, Stevie Keith, Carl Edwards. (front row) Alan Green, Terry Bierton, Peter Mills, Neil Cordy, Jimmy Rogers, Roger Riley - Credit: Dennis Cross Collection with thanks to Photo Elite of Diss

This 1903 postcard shows John Aldrich's shop decorated up for the Coronation of Edward VII. A disastrous fire on June 17, 1938 resulted in the shop being gutted. Larter and Fords occupy the site today - Credit: Dennis Cross Collection with thanks to Photo Elite of Diss

Dennis, now in his 70s, went to the school before joining the highly respected building company Rackhams, and went he wasn’t working he was collecting postcards and discovering the stories to go with them.

People love his calendars, Diss & District books plus the one on Suffolk’s Railways. He collected alongside the likes of the one and only Philip Standley of Wymondham who published so many wonderful books.

“It has got to the stage now that when I am walking about in Diss people come up to me and ask for a calendar – good job I usually have some in my shopping bag,” he smiles.

This postcard shows the Ship Public House and Dennys tea rooms and restaurant in 1906. These were demolished in 1969 to make way for the Fine Fare Supermarket and offices. In the far distance is the Church Hall, which was also demolished in the 1970's for offices and shops - Credit: Dennis Cross Collection with thanks to Photo Elite of Diss

Diss Station, 1962. The East Anglian heading into Diss for London, John of Gant is the name of the locomotive - Credit: Dennis Cross Collection with thanks to Photo Elite of Diss

Pulham Market Station in 1911. This station was on the line from Tivetshall to Harleston and Beccles - Credit: Dennis Cross Collection with thanks to Photo Elite of Diss

Well, he has hit the jackpot with his latest one which also includes old shop receipts and train tickets. Oh, and it also includes January 2024.

What better way to support Big C.

Memories of Diss and its Surrounding Villages 2023 Calendar costs £10 and is available from:

Photo Elite, Market Hill, Diss.

Leslie Ward Gift Shop, Church Street.

Diss Garden Centre, Victoria Road

Premier Convenience Store, Skelton Road.

You can also phone Dennis, in the evening, on Diss (01379) 651897.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.