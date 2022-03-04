News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Norfolk museum to make 'royal return' following two-year closure

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 4:49 PM March 4, 2022
Diss Museum manager Basil Abbott who leading plans to mark the 100th anniversary of the R34 record-b

Diss Museum manager Basil Abbott - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A Norfolk museum is set to reopen with a "bang" as it prepares to commemorate its town's only royal visit.

Diss Museum on the town's Market Place shut in 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak but will now reopen on Saturday, March 12, with a special event that will "bring the royals back".

The reopening will celebrate King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, who passed through the east end of Diss on their way to stay at Oakley Park in 1866, when they were Prince and Princess of Wales.   

Museum manager Basil Abbott said the town celebrated as though it was an official visit but that was the last appearance.

And now the museum will reenact a visit by King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in around 1909-10, arriving in a vintage car, welcomed by the mayor and addressing the public.

Picture of Queen Alexandra.

Picture of Queen Alexandra. - Credit: Diss Museum

Mr Abbott said: "This will be another trademark museum event, with entertainers and people in costume.

"We hope the public will dress as Edwardians, as there will be cash prizes for the best.”

The event will take place at 11am.

