Crowds line streets for Norfolk museum's royal reopening event

Crowds dressed in Edwardian costumes flocked to a Norfolk town's museum reopening for a special reenactment event.

Diss Museum on Market Place in the town made a "royal return" on Saturday, March 12 after being shut for two years following the coronavirus outbreak.

Its museum manager Basil Abbott organised an event to celebrate King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, who passed through the east end of Diss on their way to stay at Oakley Park in 1866, when they were Prince and Princess of Wales.

It was the town's only royal visit.

King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra was depicted by Bernard Thorndyke and Keshar Whitelock. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds gathered to welcome a reenactment of the Royal Family to celebrate the reopening of Diss Museum. Gill Abbott came as a suffragette. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

But 156 years on, Diss was transported back in time as around 100 people lined the streets outside the museum on Saturday, many in Edwardian costume, to welcome the 'royal couple' depicted by Bernard Thorndyke and Keshar Whitelock.

They were also greeted by town mayor Eric Taylor and presented with flowers by Arthur, 7, and Ivy, 6, before red tape was cut to reopen the museum.

Mr Abbott, who acted as master of ceremonies, said: “It was a terrific event and the perfect start to the town’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

People dressed in Edwardian costumes gathered outside the museum to celebrate its special royal event. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Arthur and Ivy Bishop -Smith in costume. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Around 100 people gathered at Diss Museum, many in Edwardian costume, to celebrate its reopening. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Arthur and Ivy Bishop -Smith welcomed the King and Queen with a bouquet of flowers. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Town mayor Eric Taylor was present at the event. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Red tape was cut by the 'King' to mark the reopening of Diss Museum. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

