Gallery
Gear up for Halloween with some of the creepiest photos in our archive
- Credit: Archant
The spooky season is on its way, so we've had a trawl through our archives to find some of the creepiest snaps from Norfolk and Waveney's past.
Many of the pictures were taken in good spirits at the time but these photos have taken on a chilling edge as the years have passed.
These puppets surely provided some wonderful entertainment at Norwich Puppet Theatre at the time, but looking back they look like the sort of characters you wouldn't want to meet in a dark alley.
This toy monkey from a Stalham toy shop in 1975 is probably quite rightfully being held at arm's length.
Surely there could be nothing creepy about a toy hospital though?
Norfolk's carnivals have certainly provided some nightmare fuel down the years.
But surely when it comes to creepy, nothing beats a clown.
