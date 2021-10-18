Gear up for Halloween with some of the creepiest photos in our archive

Gallery

Published: 7:45 AM October 18, 2021

This impressive three-headed moster won a first prize for Lowestoft players. - Credit: Archant

The spooky season is on its way, so we've had a trawl through our archives to find some of the creepiest snaps from Norfolk and Waveney's past.

Many of the pictures were taken in good spirits at the time but these photos have taken on a chilling edge as the years have passed.

These puppets surely provided some wonderful entertainment at Norwich Puppet Theatre at the time, but looking back they look like the sort of characters you wouldn't want to meet in a dark alley.

Ray and Joan DaSilva, puppeteers, with one of their many characters, Pinnochio, at Norwich Puppet Theatre, 29 October 1985. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Behind the scenes of Norwich Puppet Theatre with Val Lowe, 23 November 1999. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

This toy monkey from a Stalham toy shop in 1975 is probably quite rightfully being held at arm's length.

A woman keeps this toy monkey at arms length in a Stalham toy shop in 1975. - Credit: Archant Library

Surely there could be nothing creepy about a toy hospital though?

Dismembered dolls heads at a toy hospital in 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Betty Shaw of Southrepps of Betty's Doll Hospital in which she repairs classic dolls and teddy bears. She will be taking her mobile clinic to Stranger's Hall museum February 18th. Photo by Mark Bullimore - Credit: Archant

Mother and child looking at dolls in a toy shop. Dated: November 16, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

STAR FEATURES 80s icons feature Xavier Roberts and Cabbage Patch Dolls - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk's carnivals have certainly provided some nightmare fuel down the years.

Children in fancy dress in Great Yarmouth in 1951. - Credit: Archant

These walking pork chops were part of the prize winning Meatpak entry in the Beccles Carnival procession. - Credit: Archant

Children have their photo taken with two Walt Disney characters at Bonds Toy Fair in 1968. - Credit: Archant

But surely when it comes to creepy, nothing beats a clown.

Swaffham historical vehicle parade ( clowns ) pic taken 10th may 1992 f5936-13a pic to be used in lets talk june 2018 - Credit: Archant

Creepy Norfolk clowns in 1978. - Credit: Archant

Creepy clowns at Gerry Cottle's circus in 1989. - Credit: Archant

A clown entertaining the streets of Norwich. Picture: John Folkes - Credit: Archant

Three circus clowns show the versatility of make-up. Date: 1987 - Credit: Archant

A clown delights the crowds at the Earlham Park Fete in 1981, - Credit: EDP Library/Denise Bradley



