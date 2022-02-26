People urged to join Norfolk night sky Star Count

The CPRE Star Count aims to map the impact of light pollution on skies in Norfolk. - Credit: Alex Lyons

People are being asked to lift their eyes to the night skies to count stars - to map the impact of light pollution in Norfolk.

Countryside charity the CPRE is calling on people to become citizen scientists in its annual Star Count.

The charity says people's mental health and emotional wellbeing can be boosted by having a clear view of the night sky.

But the charity says light pollution is blotting out the stars and hampering people's ability to connect with the natural world.

The 2021 count revealed clearer, darker skies, but experts fear that was a temporary reprieve triggered by Covid-19 lockdowns cutting pollution levels.

The CPRE has joined forces with the British Astronomical Association's Commission for Dark Skies to build up a picture of the current situation - but the public's help is crucial.

People are being asked to count the number of stars they see in the Orion constellation, to help map the best and worst places in the UK to enjoy a star-filled night sky.

Chris Dady, chairman of CPRE Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Chris Dady, chairman of CPRE Norfolk, said: "One of Norfolk’s great attractions is its big skies to go with the beautiful countryside - one of the reasons why it is such a popular holiday destination too.

"That means it is not only home to some inspiring sunrises and beautiful sunsets, but there is the opportunity to enjoy a magnificent starry night sky.

"By ensuring we use the right lights, and no lights when they are not needed, that night sky is available to everyone.

"The star count makes sure we are monitoring how well we are doing to make that vista available to everyone - whether living in a town or the countryside.

"It also helps make us all realise the negative impact of poor and unnecessary lighting - both of which not only spoil an opportunity but they cost us money too."

Visit the CPRE website at www.cpre.org.uk for details of how to take part in the count, which runs from today (Saturday, February 26) until Sunday, March 6.

Star Count Tips

The CPRE wants people to join its annual Star Count. - Credit: CPRE

Try to pick a clear night for your count, with ho haze or clouds, then wait until after 7pm so the sky is really dark.

Looking south into the night sky, find the Orion constellation, with its four corners and ‘three-star belt’.

Let your eyes adjust to the darkness for as long as possible (we recommend at least 20 minutes), then count the stars that you can see within the four corners of Orion.

Make a note of the number of stars seen with the naked eye and submit your count on the website when the results page opens.