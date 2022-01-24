Scaffolding surrounds city church for important conservation work

A church renowned as the place where Shakespearean actor Will Kemp ended his epic Morris dance from London to Norwich in 1600 has shut for vital conservation work.

The Churches Conservation Trust is carrying out the repairs on the church of St John Maddermarket, off Pottergate, in the centre of the city.

The building - one of many historic churches in the centre of Norwich - is said to be the place where Kemp completed his 110 mile, 23-day endurance dance, celebrating his feat by jumping over the churchyard wall.

The conservation charity secured planning permission for the work on the Grade I listed flint church, much of which dates to the 15th century, earlier this month.

And scaffolding has been put in place around the church's tower and part of its roof.

The charity got permission from Norwich City Council for work to re-lead the south aisle roof, to replace stonework on the north porch buttress, to fix masonry and to re-point the north and south faces of the tower.

The Churches Conservation Trust, which took on the management of the church in 1990, said the south aisle roof needed to be replaced to keep the building watertight.

On the need for work on the tower, documents lodged with the city council stated: "The flint and stonework of the north and south faces of the tower are not in bad condition.

"On both faces, however, there are now several places where individual flints have fallen, or the face of quoin stones split away.

"The primary concern is that a public pathway passes beneath the tower, and the trust would have a liability in the (unlikely) event of someone being struck by falling debris.

"There is also concern at lifting of parapet stones on the south side, probably caused by rusting iron cramps."

The trust said that other work would be done on the tower at the same time.

They cited experts who said the need to put scaffolding around a church tower should only be necessary every 60 to 100 years, so it was sensible to get all work done at the same time.

Granting permission for the work, officers at City Hall said it was "beneficial for the long-term preservation and conservation of the building and its long term optimum use".

History of the Church of St John Maddermarket

The present church was built in the 15th century, although it is thought there was a church on the site in the 11th century.

The Churches Conservation Trust describes it as "squeezed ingeniously into a cramped site" and "oddly proportioned, being almost as wide as it is long".

It is believed an original chancel may have been demolished in 1578 as part of a road-widening scheme when Queen Elizabeth I came to visit Norwich.

In 1876 there was a gas explosion in the church during a choir practice which singed the hair of choirboys, stunned the rector, hurled seats about and shattered windows.

Shakespearean actor and dancer Will Kemp jumped over the wall of the churchyard to celebrate completing his Morris dance from London to Norwich in 1600, commemorated by a green plaque in St John's Alley.

Maddermarket may once have played a role in Norwich's textile trade. Madder is a red pigment made from flowers and it is likely that the area was home to the Madder Market where they were sold.