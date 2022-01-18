Churches could have to close as bishop warns of 'tough decisions'

Some of Norfolk and Waveney's churches could be considered for closure. - Credit: Archant

Some churches in Norfolk and Waveney could be recommended for closure, with the Bishop of Norwich warning "tough decisions" may need to be made.

As communities struggle to care for costly buildings, a new task force has been set up to help decide whether ways can be found to keep them open or whether some should be shut.

The Diocese of Norwich contains more than 650 church buildings across Norfolk and Waveney - but, with 95pc of them nationally listed, they can be costly to maintain.

Many, dating back to medieval times, are in areas where fewer than 150 people live. Fifty are located in places with populations of 50 or less.

And, amid the problem of dwindling congregations in churches, the diocese says some parishes do not have the money or resources to properly look after their places of worship or tackle expensive backlogs of repairs.

That has prompted church leaders to launch a new commission tasked with looking at the buildings and considering what their futures should be.

The diocese acknowledges that "as a last resort" the closure of churches is a possibility if there is nobody left to maintain a building, no heritage body prepared to fund it and no obvious use.

But the commission is also asked to find creative and sustainable ways to keep churches open.

The new Church Buildings Commission, to be chaired by former Norwich City Council chief executive Laura McGillivray, will make recommendations about the fate of churches.

But the final decisions will rest with the Bishop of Norwich and the Bishop's Council of Trustees.

The Right Reverend Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, said: "Whilst many churches are thriving, some don’t have the people or the financial resources to help maintain them.

"This means that there may be some tough decisions for this and future generations to make, as well as creative possibilities that we need to trial.

“I hope that the commission will seek innovative solutions and build a consensus about the future.

"This time-limited piece of work, which brings together a team of people with wide experience, aims to look at sustainable options for the future of church buildings in Norfolk and Waveney, asking some challenging questions to help shape that future."

Ms McGillivray said: "I am delighted to be chairing this commission, which will be dedicated to looking for sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by maintaining these wonderful buildings so that all the people of Norfolk and our visitors have the opportunity to enjoy them into the future.”

Legally, ownership of a church is usually vested in the incumbent, such as the vicar or rector.

But they are held on trust by the parochial church council for parishioners.

That means the parochial church councils bear the responsibility for the upkeep of churches.

However some of those councils are small and attempting to care for a grade I or II* star medieval building with little money to do so.

And, with each parochial church council an individual charity, neither controlled nor funded by the Church of England, they can be dependent on endowments and grants.

Grants have reduced in recent years, with the 2017 Taylor report showing state support for religious buildings was lower in the UK than almost any other country surveyed.

Canon Steven Betts, Archdeacon of Norfolk, said: “The Church of England’s core purpose is mission, worship, and service, yet local people care for a great many ancient buildings on behalf of their communities and our nation.

"Therefore, the aim of the commission is to consult with people who have an interest in these historical buildings to find positive sustainable solutions where possible.”

A number of churches in Norfolk which have closed have been given new leases of life, including Norwich Arts Centre and Norwich Puppet Theatre.

Anybody in the community who has an interest in the 658 Diocese of Norwich church buildings in Norfolk and Waveney is invited to give their views to the commission.

People can contribute comments by emailing churchbuildingscommission@dioceseofnorwich.org or by writing to: The Church Buildings Commission, Diocesan House, 109 Dereham Road, Easton, Norwich, NR9 5ES.





Questions and answers from the Diocese of Norwich

What options will the commission be exploring?

The commission will explore any and every option it is able to do so.

We will not shy away from difficult recommendations but will be aware of the place of the Church of England as the established church as well as the many demands placed upon local church communities for mission, worship, community engagement and maintenance of historic buildings.

How much does it cost to maintain a medieval church?

Excluding major repairs, insurance is the biggest cost. Full buildings insurance can easily reach over £3,000 per year.

Every five years each church has to have an inspection survey and repairs identified can exceed £250,000.

What if some have to be closed, will they just go to ruin?

If there is no one left to maintain a building, no heritage body prepared to fund it and no obvious use, some of these heritage assets may need to close.

The commission cannot make decisions, only recommendations and closure would be a last resort.





Case studies

Innovative solutions will be sought to keep churches in use.

Many have already turned themselves into community hubs, such as St Michael's Church in Flordon.

The village's community centre is now based in the 11th century grade II* listed building, which also hosts parish council meetings and a film club.

At St Mary's Church in Attleborough, the building is being turned into a centre for musical excellence.

A grant means a music outreach worker has been employed for two years to visit schools in and around the town

That includes free after school music clubs in the church and its linked community hall, while one-off music workshops run by specialists will be offered.

The Rev Matthew Jackson, rector of St Mary’s, said: “I sang in a choir as a child and developed a love of music which I still have today. It’s wonderful that we have the opportunity to pass on this gift to the next generation.”