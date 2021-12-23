News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Were you there when these celebs visited Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:57 PM December 23, 2021
CAPTION; Photos from the Sandringham Flower Show 2005. Dame Judy Dench and Keith Baxter at the show.

Dame Judi Dench and Keith Baxter at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Norfolk may not be as big a draw for celebrities as places including London, Brighton and Manchester - but the county has still seen its fair share of visits from familiar faces over the years.

From Cliff Richard in the 1970s to a Boyzone member in the early-noughties, here are some of the well-known faces that have graced the county with their presence.

The Beatles

Beatles at the Grosvenor in 1963 staff pic een 10/2/02

The Beatles at the Grovesnor Rooms in Norwich in 1963 - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

In February 1963, a fledgling band from Liverpool arrived in Norwich to play to the crowd at the Grosvenor Rooms. 

Shortly after, the band recorded their debut album Please Please Me, which launched them into global stardom. 

Unfortunately, for the venue, a different fate awaited, as the building was demolished in 1964. 

Morecambe and Wise

Great Yarmouth - ShowbizOpening Night of Morecambe and Wise Show at ABC TheatreDated 23rd

Morecambe and Wise at the opening night of their show at the ABC Theatre in Great Yarmouth, 1967 - Credit: Archant

Comedy duo Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise were pictured here in 1967 at Great Yarmouth's ABC Theatre, mingling with guests at the opening night of the Morecambe and Wise Show. 

Cliff Richard

Cliff Richard visits Norwich Cathedral on June 2, 1972.

Cliff Richard visits Norwich Cathedral on June 2, 1972. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Cathedral has been drawing visitors from around the world for a thousand years and, on this occasion, Cliff Richard decided to take a visit in June 1972. 

Joan Collins

Actress Joan Collins with Bernie Winters and his St Bernard, Schnorbitz. Date: 13 Aug 1979

Actress Joan Collins with Bernie Winters and his St Bernard, Schnorbitz in 1979 - Credit: Archant

Actor Dame Joan Collins visited the home of comedian Bernie Winters in Great Yarmouth in 1979.

Phil Collins

Phil Collins performed at the Prince's Trust workshop at Caister in April 1987.

Phil Collins performed at the Prince's Trust workshop at Caister in April 1987. - Credit: Archant

The Genesis drummer and solo artist took to the stage in Caister in 1987 as part of a music workshop organised by Prince's Trust.

Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan pictured at Ritzy's,Norwich in 1989

Jason Donovan pictured at Ritzy's, Norwich, in 1989 - Credit: Archant

The Australian soap star and singer serenaded crowds at the Ritzy's in Norwich in 1989.

Anneka Rice

Anneka Rice at Happisburgh Lighthouse for the TV program "Challenge Anneka".Pic taken: 14/12/199

Anneka Rice at Happisburgh Lighthouse for the TV program "Challenge Anneka" in 1990 - Credit: Archant

The television presenter took a trip to Happisburgh Lighthouse in 1990 for her TV programme, Challenge Anneka, a reality TV show aired on BBC One.

Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995

Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995 - Credit: Archant

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh came to Wellington Theatre to perform on the pier in 1995.

Ainsley Harriott

The Ready Steady Cook star visited Norwich in 2002 for a book signing in support of the release of his book, Low-Fat Meals in Two Minutes.

Ainsley Harriott, popular TV chef at a book signing in Norwich.<Copy: Angi Kennedy><Picture: Ja

Ainsley Harriot visited Norwich in 2002 as part of a book signing tour - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Judi Dench

Dame Judi Dench and Keith Baxter at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Dame Judi Dench and Keith Baxter at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Dame Judi Dench and actor Keith Baxter enjoyed a day out at Sandringham Flower Show in 2005, and again a few years later.

Shane Lynch

Looking for the adrenaline rush - Boyzone's Shane Lynch with Lotus cars at Hethel.Photo: Bill Smit

Looking for the adrenaline rush - Boyzone's Shane Lynch with Lotus cars at Hethel. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith

At the start of the millennium, Boyzone star Shane Lynch was roped in by Lotus to help promote the launch of the Lotus Exige, taking part in a photoshoot at the Lotus headquarters in Norfolk.

JLS

X factor runner ups, JLS at Mercy in NorwichPhoto:Sonya DuncanCopy:For: ENEDP pics © 2009(

X-Factor runners-up JLS at Mercy nightclub in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It seems boybands can't resist the allure of Norfolk as JLS followed Bradley Walsh's lead and traveled to the county for a performance at the Mercy nightclub in Norwich in 2009.

Rupert Grint

The Richard Burns Memorial Rally 2009 at RAF MArham.Film star, Rupert Grint starts the rally.Pho

The Richard Burns Memorial Rally 2009 at RAF Marham. Film star, Rupert Grint starts the rally - Credit: Archant

The Harry Potter star travelled to RAF Marham to signal the start of a memorial rally in 2009 for English rally driver Richard Burns, who died of a brain tumor in 2005.

The Cheeky Girls

The Cheeky Girls were at the QD store in Dereham to promote their new make-up range. Pictured: The C

The Cheeky Girls were at the QD store in Dereham in 2009 to promote their new make-up range - Credit: IAN BURT

In 2009, the Romanian singing sensations headed to the QD store in Dereham to promote their new make-up range. 

