Were you there when these celebs visited Norfolk?
Norfolk may not be as big a draw for celebrities as places including London, Brighton and Manchester - but the county has still seen its fair share of visits from familiar faces over the years.
From Cliff Richard in the 1970s to a Boyzone member in the early-noughties, here are some of the well-known faces that have graced the county with their presence.
The Beatles
In February 1963, a fledgling band from Liverpool arrived in Norwich to play to the crowd at the Grosvenor Rooms.
Shortly after, the band recorded their debut album Please Please Me, which launched them into global stardom.
Unfortunately, for the venue, a different fate awaited, as the building was demolished in 1964.
Morecambe and Wise
Comedy duo Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise were pictured here in 1967 at Great Yarmouth's ABC Theatre, mingling with guests at the opening night of the Morecambe and Wise Show.
Cliff Richard
Norwich Cathedral has been drawing visitors from around the world for a thousand years and, on this occasion, Cliff Richard decided to take a visit in June 1972.
Joan Collins
Actor Dame Joan Collins visited the home of comedian Bernie Winters in Great Yarmouth in 1979.
Phil Collins
The Genesis drummer and solo artist took to the stage in Caister in 1987 as part of a music workshop organised by Prince's Trust.
Jason Donovan
The Australian soap star and singer serenaded crowds at the Ritzy's in Norwich in 1989.
Anneka Rice
The television presenter took a trip to Happisburgh Lighthouse in 1990 for her TV programme, Challenge Anneka, a reality TV show aired on BBC One.
Bradley Walsh
The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh came to Wellington Theatre to perform on the pier in 1995.
Ainsley Harriott
The Ready Steady Cook star visited Norwich in 2002 for a book signing in support of the release of his book, Low-Fat Meals in Two Minutes.
Judi Dench
Dame Judi Dench and actor Keith Baxter enjoyed a day out at Sandringham Flower Show in 2005, and again a few years later.
Shane Lynch
At the start of the millennium, Boyzone star Shane Lynch was roped in by Lotus to help promote the launch of the Lotus Exige, taking part in a photoshoot at the Lotus headquarters in Norfolk.
JLS
It seems boybands can't resist the allure of Norfolk as JLS followed Bradley Walsh's lead and traveled to the county for a performance at the Mercy nightclub in Norwich in 2009.
Rupert Grint
The Harry Potter star travelled to RAF Marham to signal the start of a memorial rally in 2009 for English rally driver Richard Burns, who died of a brain tumor in 2005.
The Cheeky Girls
In 2009, the Romanian singing sensations headed to the QD store in Dereham to promote their new make-up range.