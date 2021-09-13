Take a look at Bure Valley Railway in the early 1990s

Gallery
Back in 1990, Bure Valley Railway opened, officially replacing the Aylsham South railway station.
The station that previously took people from Aylsham to Wroxham closed to passengers on September 15, 1952.
In 1990, the station buildings were demolished to make way for the new Bure Valley Railway which still stands today.
The railway runs for 18 miles from Aylsham to Wroxham, using both steam and diesel locomotives, and is built on the trackbed of the former railway line.
It is Norfolk’s longest narrow gauge railway.
On it's opening day, trains were waved off by rows of children lining the platforms, waving Union Jack flags.
The tourist attraction now welcomes more than 100,000 visitors a year and operates on a not for profit basis.
Did you ever take a trip on the line in its early days?