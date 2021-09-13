Take a look at Bure Valley Railway in the early 1990s

Gallery

Published: 4:43 PM September 13, 2021

A train leaving Aylsham at the opening of the Bure Valley railway, on July 10, 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Back in 1990, Bure Valley Railway opened, officially replacing the Aylsham South railway station.

The station that previously took people from Aylsham to Wroxham closed to passengers on September 15, 1952.

In 1990, the station buildings were demolished to make way for the new Bure Valley Railway which still stands today.

The railway runs for 18 miles from Aylsham to Wroxham, using both steam and diesel locomotives, and is built on the trackbed of the former railway line.

It is Norfolk’s longest narrow gauge railway.

Men track laying for the Bure Valley railway, near Buxton, 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

On it's opening day, trains were waved off by rows of children lining the platforms, waving Union Jack flags.

Flag waving schoolchildren line the platforms as the steam locomotives of the Bure Valley Railway arrive at Aylsham Station, taken on the station's opening day. - Credit: Archant Library

A train leaving Bure Valley station, in Aylsham. - Credit: Archant

A train ready to leave the newly opened Bure Valley Railway station, in Aylsham, Norfolk - Credit: Archant Library

Children wave off a train as it leaves the newly opened Bure Valley Railway station, on July 10, 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

The tourist attraction now welcomes more than 100,000 visitors a year and operates on a not for profit basis.

A bus waits while a Bure Valley Railway's train crosses a road, in 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

Two men ride on one of the steam locomotives at Bure Valley Railway in 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

A steam locomotive come out of a tunnel while travelling along the Bure Valley Railway. - Credit: Archant Library

Passengers ride a train from Aylsham's Bure Valley Railway towards Wroxham - Credit: Archant Library

