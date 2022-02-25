Crumbling former church and prison lock-up needs urgent repairs

Becket's Chapel, Wymondham needs urgent repairs to ensure its future - Credit: Google Street View

A project is under way to carry out urgent repairs at an historic Norfolk church once used to lock up prisoners.

Becket’s Chapel, in Wymondham, has to be completely re-roofed, with drainage work and plaster and stone masonry repairs also required.

Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust, the group behind the project, is seeking contractors who can use traditional construction techniques and materials to repair the chapel.

Much of the structure dates to around the 1400s.

According to the Norfolk Heritage Explorer, the building was converted into a school in 1559 before being used to lock up unconvicted prisons in the 17th century.

More recently it has been a library and currently houses the Wymondham Arts Centre.

The project value is expected to be around £450,000 plus VAT and is partly funded by a grant from Historic England.

To obtain a copy of the expression of interest document contact the client’s quantity surveyor, James Cleaver at james@ama-qs.co.uk. - Subject line — Becket’s Chapel Expression of interest.