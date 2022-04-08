Artist backs appeal to restore railway signal box

The money from the appeal is paying for the restoration of the signal box, which is now at Wymondham Abbey Station on the Mid Norfolk Railway. - Credit: MNR

A local artist has backed the restoration of a signal box at a preserved railway by donating proceeds from a limited edition poster to its appeal.

Dereham-based Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) was given the former Spooner Row box by Network Rail nine years ago and has recently moved it to Wymondham Abbey Station.

It's part of the first stage in a "long held aspiration" to open a new station for the railway at Wymondham.

An appeal was launched earlier this year to help raise money to transport and bring the Victorian signal box to working order.

The Mid Norfolk Railway needs t raise £12,000 to restore the signal box - Credit: MNR

MNR said £12,000 is needed to refurbish and re-equip the box so it can operate signalling at the Wymondham end of the line, and to turn its "aspiration into a reality".

And now Amelia Bowman has teamed up with the railway to support its appeal.

The artist has created a limited edition print and has pledged to donate proceeds of its sale to the project.

The limited edition poster was created by Wymondham-based artist Amelia Bowman. - Credit: MNR

She creates 'intaglio collagraph prints' and hand-drawn, digitally coloured pattern designs, which she incorporates into her collagraphs using an additional technique called chine-colle. She then creates reproductions in the style of old rail posters.

Ms Bowman said: “Wymondham is my home town and the Wymondham Abbey Station is part of its inherent intrigue and beauty.

"I believe this signal box will be a wonderful addition and wholeheartedly support the pre-loved aspect.

"I can’t wait to see it up and running and to be able to say that I helped in some small way."

Proceeds of the sale of the limited edition poster will be donated to the railway's ongoing appeal. - Credit: MNR

Peter Singlehurst, who is leading the restoration project, said: “The railway is extremely grateful to Amelia for her generous support to the project and we hope that the new view at Wymondham will inspire her to create more art in due course."

WNR said a donation of £100 will be recognised by a name plaque on the signal box wall and a pair of tickets for a standard operating day during the 2022 operating season.

Ms Bowman's limited edition poster can be bought online at Jarrold by searching 'Amelia Bowman Special Edition Signed Wymondham Abbey Poster'.

The Wymondham Abbey Signal Box appeal is ongoing and donations can be made via MNR's website at www.midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/donations



