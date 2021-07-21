News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

£2.50 all day tickets: Memories of Pleasurewood Hills in days gone by

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 6:30 AM July 21, 2021   
Historic photo of the carousel at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft

Visitors enjoy the carousel at Pleasurewood Hills near Lowestoft in the early 1990s. - Credit: Archant Library

Just across the border in Suffolk, Pleasurewood Hills has entertained children and big kids at heart for almost forty years.

Brownies converged on Pleasurewood Hills at Corton, near Lowestoft, to celebrate their 75th anniversary on May 8, 1989.

10,000 Brownies converged on Pleasurewood Hills American theme park at Corton, near Lowestoft, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of their organisation. Date: May 8, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

From bumper boats and a miniature steam railway to white knuckle rollercoaster rides and exotic animal displays - the Lowestoft attraction has grown to be one of the best theme parks in our region.  

The opening of the miniature railway at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 1982.

Robert 'Happy' Hudson, joint builder and operator of the miniature railway at Pleasurewood Hills, waits for John Mountford to cut the tape and declare the line open, on May 22, 1982. Joe Larter - the original owner - is on the right hand side at the back of this picture. - Credit: Archant Library

The Star Ride Enterprise was one of the main attractions at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 1989.

THRILLS: The Star Ride Enterprise was one of the main attractions at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

It originally opened as a free entry, pay-per-ride attraction in 1982. But Pleasurewood Hills officially opened on June 2, 1983 as an American-style theme park after a major expansion and adding new rides.

Visitors try out bumper boats ride at a preview day held at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft on May 11, 1983.

AQUATIC FUN: Visitors try out bumper boats - dodgems on water - at a preview day held at Pleasurewood Hills on May 11, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards opening the new log flume ride at Pleasurewood Hills in Suffolk on January 23, 1992. 

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards swooped into Lowestoft to open the new log flume ride at Pleasurewood Hills in Suffolk in his 1988 Olympics kit. Date: January 23, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

At that time, tickets for Pleasurewood Hills changed to all-day inclusive entry and cost just £2.50 per person - that's roughly £8.60 in today's money.

EDP archive newspaper clipping from the year Pleasurewood Hills opened officially in 1983

EDP archive newspaper clipping from the year Pleasurewood Hills opened officially as a theme park. Date: September, 24, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Please enjoy these old photos of Pleasurewood Hills from the archive and take a trip down memory lane. 

For more nostalgic content like this subscribe to our new Through the Decades newsletter by clicking here

Mr Blobby and Woody Dear in their new Crinkley Bottom TV show at Pleasurewood Hills in April 1995.

Broadcasting live from Lowestoft - Mr Blobby and Woody Bear dazzled the crowds in their new Crinkley Bottom television show. The madcap duo danced their way into the hearts of adoring children as they unveiled their new show at Pleasurewood Hills, near Lowestoft. Date: April 11, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Noel Edmonds with some of the Airborne children at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft on May 6, 1996. 

Noel Edmonds with some of the Airborne children at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft on May 6, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Woody Bear and Mr Blobby get spooked out on the new stage set at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft on May 28, 1996.

Woody Bear and Mr Blobby get spooked out on the new stage set at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft. Date: May 28, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Noel Edmonds with Mr Blobby at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft on June 3, 1996.

Noel Edmonds with Mr Blobby at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft on June 3, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library


You may also want to watch:

Nostalgia
Heritage
Norfolk
Suffolk
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Constabulary's HQ at Wymondham. Photo: Archant

Police officer sacked for paragliding while sick has appeal dismissed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus