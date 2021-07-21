£2.50 all day tickets: Memories of Pleasurewood Hills in days gone by

Gallery

Published: 6:30 AM July 21, 2021

Visitors enjoy the carousel at Pleasurewood Hills near Lowestoft in the early 1990s. - Credit: Archant Library

Just across the border in Suffolk, Pleasurewood Hills has entertained children and big kids at heart for almost forty years.

10,000 Brownies converged on Pleasurewood Hills American theme park at Corton, near Lowestoft, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of their organisation. Date: May 8, 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

From bumper boats and a miniature steam railway to white knuckle rollercoaster rides and exotic animal displays - the Lowestoft attraction has grown to be one of the best theme parks in our region.

Robert 'Happy' Hudson, joint builder and operator of the miniature railway at Pleasurewood Hills, waits for John Mountford to cut the tape and declare the line open, on May 22, 1982. Joe Larter - the original owner - is on the right hand side at the back of this picture. - Credit: Archant Library

THRILLS: The Star Ride Enterprise was one of the main attractions at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft in 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

It originally opened as a free entry, pay-per-ride attraction in 1982. But Pleasurewood Hills officially opened on June 2, 1983 as an American-style theme park after a major expansion and adding new rides.

AQUATIC FUN: Visitors try out bumper boats - dodgems on water - at a preview day held at Pleasurewood Hills on May 11, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards swooped into Lowestoft to open the new log flume ride at Pleasurewood Hills in Suffolk in his 1988 Olympics kit. Date: January 23, 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

At that time, tickets for Pleasurewood Hills changed to all-day inclusive entry and cost just £2.50 per person - that's roughly £8.60 in today's money.

EDP archive newspaper clipping from the year Pleasurewood Hills opened officially as a theme park. Date: September, 24, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library/Local Recall

Please enjoy these old photos of Pleasurewood Hills from the archive and take a trip down memory lane.

Broadcasting live from Lowestoft - Mr Blobby and Woody Bear dazzled the crowds in their new Crinkley Bottom television show. The madcap duo danced their way into the hearts of adoring children as they unveiled their new show at Pleasurewood Hills, near Lowestoft. Date: April 11, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Noel Edmonds with some of the Airborne children at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft on May 6, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Woody Bear and Mr Blobby get spooked out on the new stage set at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft. Date: May 28, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library

Noel Edmonds with Mr Blobby at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft on June 3, 1996. - Credit: Archant Library



