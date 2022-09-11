The military apartheid that took place on our doorstep 

A warm welcome at Dodgers world famous cycle shop in Norwich. - Credit: Ronnie Green and Dawn Castle Green

It was described as the “friendly invasion” which it was. Locals across East Anglia welcomed the GIs with open arms…but woe betide the black soldiers mixing with the white ones.

The US Army was a segregated army.

Black soldiers did the labouring and white airmen the flying.

Norwich city tour guide Paul Dickson conducts a string of walks, including a black history one and recalls a story told to him by Beryl Quinton who grew up in Norwich during the war years.

“Black American servicemen were stationed on a camp at the corner of Bracondale and old Martineau Lane (then a narrow country lane) where Ben Burgess is now.

“The black soldiers were very restricted and seldom allowed out, unlike the white Americans many of whom were stationed at the end of Fifers Lane in Norwich.

“As youngsters (aged 10 to 15 during war years) we used to go and chat with the black Americans over the fence, and always found them very nice and friendly.

“On one occasion we saw a small group of black Americans walking into Trowse alongside the common.

“Two white Americans were walking alongside in the opposite side of the road, and when they saw the black men, they crossed over with the clear intention of attacking them,” said Beryl.

“At that moment my father, Reginald Catchpole, a big man, was just about to enter the White Horse pub when he saw what was happening.

“He immediately went up to the white Americans and told them to leave the black men alone, saying: ‘If you punch them, I’ll punch you!’ That stopped them in their tracks.”

In Suffolk the late, great playwright, Johnny Speight, told the Eighth in the East project he had never forgotten the time he was in a pub in the county where there was a riot.

“All these Americans were objecting to one of their black soldiers who had taken up with a local girl. They had him up one end of the bar and they were going to lynch him…terrifying it was,” said Johnny.

Across our region there were some pubs and dance halls which were described as ‘white’ illustrating how the black servicemen were fighting a world war…and one closer to home.

But the majority of locals welcomed them and continued to do so after the war.

Two went on to become much-loved singers – Milton (Ingham) of The Continentals and Lucas, our very own king of soul.

