Readers' memories of the 'Yanks' in wartime

The 47th Bombardment Wing of the United States Air Force held its annual open day at its Sculthorpe base in May 1957. - Credit: Archant

Much has been written, and is still being written, about the time 80 years ago when thousands of American GIs arrived to help us win the war.

Remember these were the days when the only time most people had ever heard those strange accents was when they went to the cinema.

And then Jimmy Stewart arrived – in person!

As time marches it is more important than ever that we listen to those who lived through those dark days when we were fighting for our freedom.

Remember these are often memories of those who were children at the time of the invasion.

But let’s start by talking to one man who has made sure the airmen flying out of Rattlesden in Suffolk who lost their lives will not be forgotten.

David Goodlad who discovered the names of the American airmen who died for the memorial at St Nicholas Church, Rattlesden. - Credit: Submitted by David Goodlad

After a lifetime of service as an aircraft technician in the Royal Air Force, David Goodlad retired to Rattlesden. He was invited to the village church, St Nicholas, on Remembrance Sunday to read out the names of those who died in the Boer and two world wars.

“A proud yet lump-in-the-throat occasion,” he said of the day.

“Prior to the service the rector gave me a script listing those in the village who we were commemorating. During the reading I decided to go off-script

“Mentioning the fallen in conflicts since WW2, also Palestine, Suez, Korea, Falklands, Afghanistan and the rest, ending with ‘let’s not forget the Americans who died whilst operating out of this village.’”

David pointed out the flag draped chapel in the corner of the church dedicated to the airmen of the 447th but, chatting after the service, realised no one had a clue just how many had died operating out of Rattlesden from September 1943 to May 1945.

“Further, to my amazement there was no definitive list ANYWHERE.

“Yes, there is the chapel in the church dedicated to the 447th Bomb Group and a rather nice memorial near the entrance to Rattlesden airfield, but they do not list by name those who lost their lives in support of our fight for freedom,” he said.

David went investigating and discovered that, while some people thought a “dozen or so” airmen had lost their lives, the number was in fact 449.

Thanks to support from the parish council and Gipping Press, the names have now been preserved in a fine and fitting book, which has pride of place in the centre of the American Chapel.

A fitting and personal tribute to those who lost their lives and important to the many visitors including ones from America.

Lowering the stars and stripes for the last time at the USAF base at Sculthorpe in October 1992 following the fall of the Iron Curtain. Photo: EDP library - Credit: Archant

Readers’ memories

Andrew Hall

“I was born in August 1937. My father was a farmer and we lived at Metfield Hall in Suffolk. In about 1942 they built part of Metfield Airfield on our farm and the living quarters surrounded our house and in 1943 the Americans moved in.

“At first we had Thunderbolts and then the 491st Bombardment group flying B24 Liberators took over. I was only seven-years-old but the Americans made a huge impression on me and some became friends for life.

“I still have the visitors’ book signed by the Americans from all over the United States. I emigrated to the states in 1957 and visited some of them while I was out there.

“We lived quite a distance from the runways but I can remember lying in bed in the mornings and hearing the Liberators congregating overhead before flying over to bomb Germany.

“On July 15, 1944 at 7.30pm the bomb dump blew up! It was a massive explosion which did tremendous damage to several of the planes and eventually the base was closed down. Luckily for us the main force of the explosion went away from our house but it rattled the windows and I can remember seeing the mushroom shaped cloud of smoke rising into the sky from the explosion.”

Tony Chittock

“I turned 80 last November and can remember the Americans. I lived with my parents in East Bergholt and my grandparents lived at Great Wenham which was with the boundary of Raydon aerodrome.

“To get to granny and grandad’s house we had to have American passes which were inspected by a sentry on the road leading to the base

“The Americans were really friendly and would say to mum ‘would he like some gum?’ Raydon was a base for Mustangs and they took over a large area of agricultural land, much of which can still be seen today.

“The materials for the base came by rail to Reydon Wood Station, on the Bentley-Hadleigh line (now closed).

“The Yanks were very popular with us kids and their Christmas parties were wonderful. Mum’s cousin Pam, a cook on the base, married an American, Ray, and they had a long and happy marriage in Wisconsin.

“Finally, I have to tell you that the Star Spangled Banner was played every Sunday (about 6pm I think) and it scared me so much I fell down the stairs!”

Rose Churchman

“I was 11 in 1942. Farmers were asked if they could entertain some American soldiers on Christmas Day. We had four most delightful men and mother gave them a splendid meal in spite of the rationing.

“After lunch we took them round the farm. We had one horse which they all took turns in riding. One had been a real cowboy which to my young mind was marvellous.

“I also remember the planes gathering in formation to go on a bombing raid and then returning in the afternoon - some severely damaged getting lower in the sky. One just hoped they would get to safety.”

Coming up

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are co-producers of a new Apple TV series based on one of the 8th Air Force B-17 bombardment groups flying from South Norfolk.

It highlights the often tense and bitter relationship between the black engineering battalions who built the airfields and worked in England under America’s odious racial segregation.

And how that caused trouble in the community. There were places which refused to serve black soldiers and some villages were known as “white.”

If you have more memories to share please contact me derek.james2013@gmail